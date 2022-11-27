Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Adidas opens investigation into claims Kanye West showed porn, explicit images of Kim Kardashian to staff

Approximately two dozen ex-employees of Adidas and Yeezy workers have asserted that Kanye West showed pornographic during meetings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Adidas opens investigation into claims Kanye West showed porn, explicit images of Kim Kardashian to staff
Adidas opens investigation into claims Kanye West showed porn, explicit images of Kim Kardashian to staff
Adidas has opened an investigation into claims that Kanye West, an American musician, exposed staff members working on his Yeezy clothing line to pornographic material.
 
Approximately two dozen ex-Yeezy and Adidas workers have alleged that Mr West, who last year legally changed his name to Ye, showed them obscene and pornographic photographs of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during business meetings. Former workers, according to Rolling Stone, also claimed that the rapper engaged in aggressive, frequently sexualized, and frequently directed at-women, intimidation methods with the workforce of his fashion company.
 
They asserted that Mr West revealed his own sex films to members of the Yeezy team and played pornography to the staff at a meeting, discussed porn during job interviews, and displayed an intimate photo of Kim Kardashian. (Also Read: Rishi Sunak plans to limit foreign students to control migration: Report
 
According to the magazine, a letter sent by well-known former Yeezy team members said that Adidas executives were aware of Mr West's "problematic behaviour" but "turned their moral compass off." The letter is also believed to call attention to Kanye West's allegedly "toxic and chaotic environment" and his "very sick pattern of predacious behaviour toward women."
 
After Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West last month, released a statement late on Thursday promising to investigate the allegations. 
 
As per the New York Post, the German sportswear giant said that It is currently unclear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true or not. "However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations,” the company said. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Incessant rainfall brings Delhi to standstill with waterlogging at several places
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Ducati Diavel V4 with new looks and engine revealed, to launch in India soon
OP Sharma passes away: Know everything about the popular magician
Toyota Innova Hycross makes India debut, bookings open ahead of launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 526 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.