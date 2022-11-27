Adidas opens investigation into claims Kanye West showed porn, explicit images of Kim Kardashian to staff

Adidas has opened an investigation into claims that Kanye West, an American musician, exposed staff members working on his Yeezy clothing line to pornographic material.

Approximately two dozen ex-Yeezy and Adidas workers have alleged that Mr West, who last year legally changed his name to Ye, showed them obscene and pornographic photographs of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during business meetings. Former workers, according to Rolling Stone, also claimed that the rapper engaged in aggressive, frequently sexualized, and frequently directed at-women, intimidation methods with the workforce of his fashion company.

They asserted that Mr West revealed his own sex films to members of the Yeezy team and played pornography to the staff at a meeting, discussed porn during job interviews, and displayed an intimate photo of Kim Kardashian.

According to the magazine, a letter sent by well-known former Yeezy team members said that Adidas executives were aware of Mr West's "problematic behaviour" but "turned their moral compass off." The letter is also believed to call attention to Kanye West's allegedly "toxic and chaotic environment" and his "very sick pattern of predacious behaviour toward women."

After Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West last month, released a statement late on Thursday promising to investigate the allegations.