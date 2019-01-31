Accenture's former CEO Nanterme dies of colon cancer

Accenture Plc said Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down earlier this month as the company’s chief executive officer due to health reasons, has died.

Accenture Plc said Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down earlier this month as the company’s chief executive officer due to health reasons, has died.

Nanterme, who took the helm in January 2011, had been with Accenture for 36 years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Chief Financial Officer David Rowland is currently the interim CEO of Accenture.