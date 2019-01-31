Accenture's former CEO Nanterme dies of colon cancer

Headlines

Breaking: RPF jawan opens fire inside moving Jaipur-Mumbai train, 4 shot dead

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 772 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 31

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Meet Chauhan family, who created Rs 16200 crore business empire with Rs 60,000; own world’s best selling biscuit brand

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

Meet the brides of Made In Heaven Season 2

10 surprising health benefits of rice water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Pakistani critic who claimed Celina Jaitly slept with Fardeen Khan, Feroz Khan in trouble: Govt seeks response from Pak

Bollywood's 'most unsuccessful' director has made 25 flops, still making films; it's not RGV, David Dhawan, Mahesh Bhatt

HomeWorld

World

Accenture's former CEO Nanterme dies of colon cancer

Accenture Plc said Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down earlier this month as the company’s chief executive officer due to health reasons, has died.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2019, 09:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Accenture Plc said Pierre Nanterme, who stepped down earlier this month as the company’s chief executive officer due to health reasons, has died.

Nanterme, who took the helm in January 2011, had been with Accenture for 36 years. He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

Chief Financial Officer David Rowland is currently the interim CEO of Accenture. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This IIT graduate cracked UPSC CSE in first attempt, became state's topper, her AIR was...

'When there is too much money, arrogance..': Kapil Dev slams India stars, echoes Sunil Gavaskar's views

This 41-year-old is New Delhi's richest woman, leads Rs 300000 crore company, her net worth is...

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, and quotes to share with your besties

PM Modi to be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak award in Pune on August 1

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE