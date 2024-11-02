India has lodged a strong protest over Canadian minister's allegations that "Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the killing of Khalistani terrorists in the country", and said that it had summoned the Canadian high commission representative in connection with the matter.

“We had summoned the representative of the Canadian High Commission yesterday, a diplomatic note was handed over in reference to the proceedings of the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security in Ottawa on October 29, 2024,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“It was conveyed in the note that the government of India protests in the strongest terms to the absurd and baseless references made to the Union Home Minister of India before the committee by deputy minister David Morrison,” Jaiswal added.

Jaiswal added that "such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties."

"In fact, the revelation that high Canadian officials deliberately leak unfounded insinuations to the international media as part of a conscious strategy to discredit India and influence other nations only confirms the view Government of India has long held about the current Canadian Government's political agenda and behavioural pattern. Such irresponsible actions will have serious consequences for bilateral ties," he said.

Canada's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison had said that "Amit Shah had ordered a campaign of violence, intimidation and intelligence gathering targeting Khalistani extremists on Canadian soil".

Moreover, Morrison also stated that he had confirmed Shah's name to The Washington Post, which had first reported the allegations.