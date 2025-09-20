Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Absolute panic, confusion grips Indians over Trump's H-1B visa fee hike; travel for weddings, Diwali cancelled

Widespread panic, confusion, and chaos were witnessed among Indians following US President Donald Trump's order to hike the H-1B visa fees to a staggering USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakhs), with many cancelling plans to travel to India at the last minute and several others rushing back to the States.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

Absolute panic, confusion grips Indians over Trump's H-1B visa fee hike; travel for weddings, Diwali cancelled
File Image credit: Reuters
Widespread panic, confusion, and chaos were witnessed among Indians following US President Donald Trump's order to hike the H-1B visa fees to a staggering USD 100,000 (Rs 88 lakhs), with many cancelling plans to travel to India at the last minute and several others rushing back to the States before the deadline of September 21, i.e., when the new order takes effect. 

As per the new order, American companies seeking to hire foreign workers will now have to pay a USD 100,000 fee to the government to secure the visa for them. A proclamation, titled ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers’ was signed by the US President.

It said that while the H1B visa programme was brought into effect to invite temporary workers into the United States to "perform additive, high-skilled functions", it has been deliberately "exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour". As Trump's order came into the spotlight, several tech firms in the US sent caution notices to their employees, advising them to stay in America.

According to news agency PTI, instances where people cancelled their travel plans for their own wedding came to light. A 'crazy sense of panic' gripped Indians as they cancelled plans to travel back to India at the last minute, while they were waiting in the queue to board their flights. 

'Absolute panic'

"This is a travel ban! Even if a person has a valid H-1B visa stamped on their passport, if they are travelling, or are on vacation, you cannot enter the US unless they have proof of the USD 1,00,000 payment. No one knows what the process is, what the fine print is. There’s absolute panic,” one of the individuals said, as quoted by PTI.

"People who are standing in boarding lines at airports, people who are leaving for their own wedding tomorrow, things like that. They are cancelling because they don't know what to do,” said another person. 

ALSO READ | US official's BIG clarification over H-1B visa revision: 'No need for Indians to...'

