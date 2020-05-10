'Absolute chaotic disaster': Leaked call reveals Obama's take on Trump's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Former US President Barack Obama has expressed his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic and labelled current President Donald Trump's handling of the situation as "chaotic".

Obama's comments came during a conference call with former members of his administration, according to the recent reports from Reuters.

During his call with 3,000 members of the Obama Alumni Association on May 8, Obama urged his supporters to show their full support towards Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is trying to beat Trump.

As per Reuters, it was Yahoo News who broke the news of the call.

Obama allegedly said the election "is so important because what we're going to be battling is not just a particular individual or a political party."

"It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset -- of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' -- when that mindset is operationalized in our government."

"That's why, I, by the way, am going to be spending as much time as necessary and campaigning as hard as I can for Joe Biden," he added.

However, Obama's office refused to make any comments over it.

Trump in the past has blamed Obama and his Democratic administration for a lot of problems, which includes not having adequate supplies of medical equipment to battle the pandemic which took more than 75,000 American lives.

The US is now pushing antiviral drug Remdesivir manufactured by Gilead Sciences to treat COVID-19 and Remdesivir has now become the first drug to get emergency use authorisation in the US for coronavirus treatment.