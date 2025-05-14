A woman, mother of three, was shot dead in Colorado at her own Berthoud house after she was struck by a bullet. As she was inside her house, a random bullet fired from a stranger's car pierced through her window and hit her chest.

In a shocking case, a woman, mother of three, was shot dead in Colorado at her own Berthoud house after she was struck by a bullet. As she was inside her house, a random bullet fired from a stranger's car pierced through her window and hit her chest.

Jennifer James died on the spot. Ironically, Jennifer James has been battling cancer four times. She has been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 29. At the time of her death, Jennifer was receiving treatment for cancer for the fourth time. But destiny had other plans, in a random act of violence on the streets of Colorado.

As reported, her daughter said, "“It just makes me mad that such a senseless act of violence occurred and you never think that’s going to happen to you."

In this murder case, Police has arrested a 20-year-old boy, Ebenezer Worku, who accidentally fired the shot from his handgun near Jennifer Jmaes' house. He reportedly suffers from 'Homicidal Schizophrenia.' He has been arrested and is expected to appear in court on June 6.

Jennifer James was a good human being and was loved by people. She has helped kids battling cancer and helped animals too. However, this random incident took her life in few seconds. The GoFundMe campaign said she was "an incredible human being", and have raised funds to support her three children.