'A whole civilization will die tonight,' threatens Donald Trump, hints at wiping out Iran

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US-Israel-Iran war enters last phase? Tel Aviv bombs Kharg Island before Strait of Hormuz deadline ends, Donald Trump's strategy revealed
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The US leader further said that tonight would be "one of the most important moments" in world history. Trump's threat comes as his deadline for Iran to strike a peace deal nears expiry.
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stark warning to Iran, saying that "a whole civilization will die tonight". In a post on Truth Social, an online platform that he owns, Trump added: "I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will". The US leader further said that tonight would be "one of the most important moments" in history. Trump's threat comes as his deadline for Iran to strike a peace deal nears expiry.
In the post, Trump wrote in his signature style: "Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" He added: "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"
The US and regional mediators have been pushing for a 45-day ceasefire that could lead to an end to the war in Iran, but little progress has been made, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. In response to Trump's threat, Iran said: "You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran." In another statement, the Islamic Republic said: "A psychopath's threats won't end what time couldn't." Earlier, Trump had issued a similar warning, saying the US would bring Iran "back to the stone ages, where they belong."
On Tuesday, explosions rocked the Kharg Island -- a key Iranian oil export hub located near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the news agency Mehr. The US military has carried out strikes on military targets on the strategic island, Axios reported. Meanwhile, Untied Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the US that attacking civilian infrastructure is banned under international law. Iran has rejected pressure from the US, with the authorities insisting that they want a full end to the war instead of a temporary ceasefire.