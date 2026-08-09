A train from Russia to India? Why Moscow is exploring the idea

Is a train journey from Russia to India on the cards, with Moscow exploring a bold new rail route through Central and South Asia amid rising maritime trade risks?

Have you ever wondered about travelling back and forth to Russia via train? Yes, you read it right! Russia has floated an idea of developing a new railway route that could connect it with India amid growing concerns over disruptions along key maritime waterways. The proposal was raised by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, who in a recent interview with news agency TASS said that the alternative transit option will reach India, passing through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

''A rail link to the Indian Ocean should be explored. Risks related to the Bosphorus and the Strait of Hormuz might require alternative routes: through Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan. Any options providing access to India are acceptable,'' TASS reported, quoting Khunullin.

Russia eyes alternative route to India

This proposal came at a time when the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, has been disrupted since the beginning of the Iran-US war on February 28, affecting the trade route and energy supplies of several countries. Russia is therefore looking for an alternative land-based route to keep goods moving across the globe.

Why the rail corridor matters

Meanwhile, to bring the proposed rail network from Russia to India into reality, it would require major infrastructure development, international agreements and substantial investment across several countries.

Russia seeks long-term construction funding

Apart from this, Khusnullin also addressed the domestic economic framework, underlining that Russia's construction sector requires sustained, long-term financial backing. ''The construction industry is already capable of handling an additional one trillion rubles annually. However, if such a volume is secured for the next five years, it would be possible to expand capacity and build even more,'' the Russian Deputy PM added.