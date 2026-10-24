Firing Near Paris: 1 killed, 5 injured, President Macron call it 'racial terrorist attack'

A shooting across the Paris suburbs of Trappes and La Verrière left one person dead and five others critically injured, including a 12-year-old girl, with France’s national anti-terror prosecutor taking over the investigation.

One person was killed and five others were critically injured after a shooting spree across Trappes and La Verrière, in the Paris suburbs, on Friday, CNN reported. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack and described it as a major shift in the nature of terrorist violence in France.

"What happened today is, I am telling you, a turning point, because it is the first time we have had a terrorist act that was planned to kill our compatriots, our children, based on the colour of their skin or their religion."

One of the injured victims is a 12-year-old girl.

Gunman opened fire at multiple locations

According to CNN, the attacker used an automatic weapon and opened fire at several locations in Trappes, on the southwestern outskirts of Paris. The locations targeted included a petrol station, a medical centre and a children's playground.

French authorities later arrested a 39-year-old suspect identified as Kevin T. His full surname was not released in line with standard French judicial practice during criminal investigations.

Macron expresses solidarity with victims

Following the shooting, Macron expressed his condolences to the victims and their families on X. "Deep emotion following the shooting attack that occurred in Trappes and La Verrière. One person has died. Several others are seriously injured. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and all the residents of Yvelines," Macron wrote.

He also praised the security forces for their response and confirmed that the suspect had been arrested.

"In this terrible ordeal, the Nation stands by their side. Recognition to our law enforcement forces who have already proceeded with the arrest of the perpetrator. The national antiterrorist prosecutor's office has taken charge."

Anti-terror prosecutor takes over investigation

France's National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office has taken charge of the investigation into the shooting. Macron said the incident marked the first terrorist act of its kind, alleging that the attack was planned to target people based on their skin colour or religion.

Authorities are now investigating the circumstances of the shooting and the motive behind the attack.