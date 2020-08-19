Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 India price leaked ahead of launch, check details

Adnan Sami's ex-wife Zeba Bakhtiar opens up on divorce, 18-month custody battle for their son

Mukesh Ambani buys new ‘bomb-proof’ Mercedes car worth more than Rs 10 crore, one of India’s safest

Meet Pranjal Dahiya, 26-year-old from Haryana, touted as next Sapna Choudhary for her popularity, her net worth is...

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

'A picture mocking the entire world?': Thousands partying at water park in Wuhan leaves netizens fuming

In the picture, it is clearly visible that people wore goggles and life-jackets but not the face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 19, 2020, 12:01 PM IST

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a shocking picture from Wuhan shows thousands of people enjoying at a water park.

Picture taken at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park in Wubei province show people enjoying in pools. The party took place on August 15.

In the picture, it is clearly visible that people wore goggles and life-jackets but not the face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wuhan was the first place where the virus was detected and now life has been inching back toward normal life after a strict 76-day lockdown earlier this year. No new locally-transferred cases have been officially reported from the province.

The picture of this pool party has received heat on social media. 

"A picture mocking the entire world?", wrote a user. Here's how netizens reacted to the pool party...

According to reports, the global pandemic has killed at least 770,000 people and infected 20 million worldwide. 

