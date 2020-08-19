'A picture mocking the entire world?': Thousands partying at water park in Wuhan leaves netizens fuming

In the picture, it is clearly visible that people wore goggles and life-jackets but not the face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a shocking picture from Wuhan shows thousands of people enjoying at a water park.

Picture taken at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park in Wubei province show people enjoying in pools. The party took place on August 15.

Wuhan was the first place where the virus was detected and now life has been inching back toward normal life after a strict 76-day lockdown earlier this year. No new locally-transferred cases have been officially reported from the province.

The picture of this pool party has received heat on social media.

"A picture mocking the entire world?", wrote a user. Here's how netizens reacted to the pool party...

Is this an actual joke? A picture mocking the entire world? This is a pool party in Wuhan. Wuhan - the epicenter of COVID-19. No masks. No social distancing. No respect for even global optics. Yes, they have reported no new cases in months. But read the room Wuhan. Read the room. pic.twitter.com/hnLmdIPFp8 — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 18, 2020

WUHAN, CHINA. WHERE THE COVID19 ORIGINATED FROM. COUNTRIES ARE SUFFERING, THE ECONOMY AND PEOPLE ARE DYING, AND MILLIONS OF PEOPLE HAVE LOST THEIR JOB DUE TO THE PANDEMIC, YET YOU HAVE THE AUDACITY TO THROW A HUGE POOL PARTY AS IF YOU'VE DONE IT ON PURPOSE. Y'ALL ARE SICK. pic.twitter.com/NlMhUDRaOc — kiang (@kiarbels) August 17, 2020

The bottom image is from this past weekend in Wuhan, China. A huge pool party with no social distancing and no masks. One would think such a 'deadly virus' would certainly not just disappear like that. Are people ready to open their eyes and realize this is a charade….. pic.twitter.com/cXRb2VyG8t — Uriel (@Urylle) August 18, 2020

me watching the pool party at #Wuhan pic.twitter.com/yl2mmQGobP — ismini vermek istemeyen seyirci (@llavieennrose) August 17, 2020

According to reports, the global pandemic has killed at least 770,000 people and infected 20 million worldwide.