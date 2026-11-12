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'A Legend Replaces A Legend': Donald Trump backs Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

Donald Trump says Apple executive chairman Tim Cook should replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO after his resignation amid spy affair scandal.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 12, 2026, 11:23 PM IST

'A Legend Replaces A Legend': Donald Trump backs Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO
Donald Trump backs Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang
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US President Donald Trump has thrown his weight behind Apple executive chairman Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO, just hours after Huang resigned amid a spy affair scandal.

"NOW THAT Nvidia CEO JENSEN HUANG, who has done a fantastic job, has resigned, there is only one man to take his place - TIM COOK of Apple. A Legend replaces a Legend!" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Cook, 65, stepped down as Apple's chief executive on September 1 after 15 years in the role and moved into the role of executive chairman. John Ternus took over as Apple CEO. There is no indication that Cook has been approached or is being considered by Nvidia's board.

Nvidia appoints Colette Kress as Interim CEO

Nvidia announced on Thursday that Huang had resigned as President, CEO and board member with immediate effect. The company appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

The board is searching for a permanent successor and will consider both internal and external candidates. The company also named Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever board chair.

Leadership vacuum at AI chip giant

Huang's departure has created a big leadership vacuum at one of the most strategically important technology companies in the world. Nvidia sits at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom, supplying advanced processors used by major tech companies.

Its chips have also become a major point of contention in the US-China technology rivalry, making the CEO transition bigger than a routine change.

Trump has previously spoken favourably of Huang and defended Nvidia's role. However, Huang's resignation has brought renewed scrutiny of Nvidia's China business.

Nvidia saga puts White House under pressure

The controversy has also put pressure on the White House over export controls. According to reports, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faced criticism over delays in crackdown on companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China.

The White House said Thursday that Trump continues to have "complete confidence" in Lutnick.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast said he expects Huang to testify before Congress within the next week over his relationship with Alice Huang, the businesswoman suspected of spying for China.

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