A Judicial Hammer Falls on Trump's Tariffs; Supreme Court Appeal Looms

A U.S. appeals court delivered a significant blow to a cornerstone of President Donald Trump's economic policy on Friday, August 29th, declaring that many of his sweeping tariffs imposed through emergency powers are unlawful. How did Donald Trump responded?

Girish Linganna

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

A Judicial Hammer Falls on Trump's Tariffs; Supreme Court Appeal Looms
A U.S. appeals court delivered a significant blow to a cornerstone of President Donald Trump's economic policy on Friday, August 29th, declaring that many of his sweeping tariffs imposed through emergency powers are unlawful. In a 7-4 ruling, the court found that Trump went beyond his authority. However, in a crucial caveat, the judges decided the ruling will not take effect until October 14th, granting the White House time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The decision affirms a May ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade, which stated Trump lacked the authority to use emergency economic powers for worldwide tariffs without explicit approval from Congress. The appeals court specified that there was no clear congressional mandate for the president to use justifications like fentanyl imports to impose broad tariffs on nations such as Canada and China via executive order.

High-Stakes Economic Fallout

This ruling strikes at the heart of Trump's "America First" trade agenda. Should the Supreme Court uphold the decision, it could unravel trade deals built around the avoidance of these broad tariffs. Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University, told the Financial Times that the court’s decision "disrupts Trump’s tariff plans and adds huge uncertainty to global trade."

The financial implications for the United States are immense. If the tariffs implemented under emergency powers are ultimately struck down, the U.S. government could lose hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue. This income was a key factor in offsetting the budget impact of major tax cuts. It's important to note, however, that this case does not cover tariffs on products like steel and cars, as those were enacted under different trade laws.

White House Vows to Fight Back

President Trump swiftly responded on social media, emphasizing that the tariffs are still in effect and labeling the appeals court "highly partisan"—a term meaning strongly influenced by political bias rather than neutrality. "If this decision is not overturned, it could destroy the US," Trump posted, arguing that tariffs are the "best tool to protect American workers and support companies making MADE IN AMERICA products." He confirmed his administration will appeal to the Supreme Court, urging the judges to keep the tariffs in place.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai echoed this sentiment, stating, "President Trump used tariff powers lawfully, given by Congress, to protect US national and economic security from foreign threats." He added, "The president’s tariffs are still in effect, and they are confident of winning this case in the end."

In a supplementary filing—an extra document submitted to provide new arguments before a decision—the administration had warned that nullifying the tariffs would harm U.S. foreign policy. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick argued such a ruling would damage American strategic interests, potentially triggering retaliation and the cancellation of trade deals by other countries.

A Victory for Businesses and States

The legal challenge was initiated by a coalition of U.S. businesses, led by wine importer VOS Selections, who argued the tariffs were causing them direct harm. They were joined by 12 states, led by Oregon, which contended that the tariffs would unfairly increase costs for public organizations purchasing essential equipment.

Neal Katyal, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs, expressed satisfaction with the outcome. He stated his team was "pleased the Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s claim that he could impose massive tariffs worldwide with just his signature."

The decision also drew praise from Democrats. Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon remarked, "Federal courts have clearly declared Trump’s tariff actions illegal, something Republican senators refused to do." As the legal battle heads to the nation's highest court, the future of U.S. trade policy and the extent of presidential power hang in the balance.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. Contact: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

