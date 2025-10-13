A homecoming like never before: Parents of 23-year-old hostage, freed by Hamas, cry uncontrollably as they hug him, WATCH

It was a homecoming like never before for 23-year-old Eitan Mor whose father — draped in the Israeli flag — hugged his son after two long years, like he would never let go of him! Mor’s mother couldn’t hold back her tears as she felt her son’s touch for the first time in two years.

It was a homecoming like never before for 23-year-old Eitan Mor whose father — draped in the Israeli flag — hugged his son after two long years, like he would never let go of him! Mor’s mother, who couldn’t hold back her tears as she felt her son’s touch for the first time in two years, gave her a bear hug. And the family was, once again, felt complete.

Earlier today, the Palestinian terror group Hamas released all Israeli hostages as part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza peace plan. Celebrations erupted across Israel as the families of the hostages patiently waited for them to come back home.

On ‘X’, the Israeli Defence Forces shared a heartwarming clip of Eitan Mor’s reunion with his mom and dad. And needless to say, it will leave you in tears! (Only it will be happy tears)

Watch

Captioning the video, the IDF wrote, “Watch the moment Eitan Mor reunites with his parents”. Before wasting a second, Mor’s father enveloped him in a hug, unstoppably kissing his cheeks. Meanwhile, his mother was heard uncontrollably crying upon seeing her beloved son. To his family, it all appeared a dream. But no, it’s a reality now.

On October 7, Hamas had kidnapped a total of 251 hostages, of whom, 47 were released in previous truces — a heart wrenching reminder that rest of them would never get to see their families again.

Meanwhile, after mediating the peace truce, US President Trump declared “war is over”, as he described the moment as a “historic dawn in the new Middle East”. “This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East”, Trump said while addressing the Israeli Parliament as lawmakers kept hailing him for successfully mediating the peace truce.