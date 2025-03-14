US Vice President JD Vance has sparked a fresh debate after his statement on "green cards", known as Permanent Resident Cards, which allow a foreign national to live and work in the United States.

Vance said that a green card holder doesn't have an indefinite right to be in the United States. "A green card holder doesn't have an indefinite right to be in the United States. This is not about 'free speech.' Yes, it's about national security-but more importantly, it's about who we, as American citizens, decide gets to join our national community", said the Vice President.

This comes after President Donald Trump's fresh "gold card" initiative proposal, which offers foreign nationals permanent residence and citizenship of the United States in exchange for five million dollars.

"We're going to be selling a gold card. You have a green card. This is a gold card. We're going to be putting a price on that card of about USD 5 million, and that's going to give you green card privileges, plus it's going to be a route to citizenship", the President recently said from the oval office.

Donald Trump argued that the current immigration policy gives no guarantee to a foreign talent to stay and work in America.

"A person comes from India, China, Japan, and other countries, attends Harvard or the Wharton School of Finance... they receive job offers, but the offer is immediately revoked because there's no certainty about whether that person can stay in the country," he said.