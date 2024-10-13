While condolences and tributes to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata are still pouring in, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also joined in to condole Tata's death.

The world has yet not gotten over the sad demise of business tycoon, leading philanthropist and Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

In a heartfelt post on 'X', Netanyahu wrote, "To my friend, Prime Minister@narendramodi. I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries."

Expressing condolences to Ratan Tata's family, he added, "Please convey my condolences to Ratan's family. In sympathy,Benjamin Netanyahu".

Ratan Tata, 86, breathed his last on late Wednesday evening, i.e., October 9, after battling with a prolonged illness. Known for his compassion and business acumen, Tata took the group to new heights, transforming it from a domestic business to a global conglomerate.

The Tata Group is today valued at staggering Rs 403 billion dollars (more than Rs 33.7 trillion), having over 30 companies spread across more than 100 countries.

Besides his industrial skills, Ratan Tata was a renowned philanthropist who touched millions of lives. Being on the forefront of charitable and social welfare tasks, he donated approximately Rs 1.2 billion dollars ( around Rs 9,000 crores) to philanthropic causes.

Tata's last rites were performed at Worli cremaritorium in Mumbai with full state honours, with several veterans from all walks of life paying an emotional tribute to the business tycoon.

Noel Tata appointed as Tata Group Chairman

Following the dad demise of Ratan Tata, the Tata Group encountered a huge challenge to appoint a chairman to succeed him. Noel Tata, who is Ratan's half-brother, was appointed as the Tata Group chairman.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled by the responsibility that has been cast on me by my fellow Trustees. I look forward to carrying on the legacy of Ratan Tata and the founders of the Tata Group. Founded more than a century ago, the Tata Trusts are a unique vehicle for undertaking social good. On this solemn occasion, we rededicate ourselves to carrying on our developmental and philanthropic initiatives and continuing to play our part in nation building", Noel Tata stated after being appointed as the chairperson of Tata Group.