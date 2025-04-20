Lucy, along with her baby, recently visited the John Radcliffe Hospital to thank Dr. Soleymani Majd, who led the complicated procedure. The doctor described the experience as rare and emotional, feeling a sense of familiarity with Rafferty.

In an amazing medical science feat, a baby in the United Kingdom was born two times, so to say. At 20 weeks pregnant, Lucy Isaac, a teacher from Oxford, underwent a five-hour operation for her ovarian cancer, during which surgeons temporarily removed her womb. After the cancer treatment, the womb was carefully returned to the body, and the baby was delivered healthy at full term, according to a report by Daily Mail.

Lucy, along with her baby, Rafferty, recently visited the John Radcliffe Hospital to thank surgeon Soleymani Majd, who led the complicated procedure. The doctor described the experience as rare and emotional, feeling a sense of familiarity with Rafferty.

Lucy's cancer diagnosis

Twelve weeks into her pregnancy, 32-year-old Lucy received a shocking ovarian cancer diagnosis after she went for a routine ultrasound. Doctors believed delaying treatment until delivery would allow the cancer to spread, putting Lucy's and her baby's lives at risk. Due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy, standard keyhole surgery was not possible, prompting doctors to explore alternatives.

Rare medical procedure

Dr. Majd and his team then proposed a rare and complex procedure to remove the cancerous cells while keeping the unborn child in the womb during the surgery. This highly risky operation, performed only a few times till date, involved temporarily removing Lucy's womb while keeping it connected to vital blood vessels and tissues to ensure Rafferty's safety. A team of 15 medical professionals supported Dr Majd during the procedure. The womb remained outside Lucy's body for two hours before it was returned to its original position.

'Incredibly lucky'

It was Dr. Majd's most complex case but the surgery was performed successfully, and Rafferty was delivered safely in January. "To finally hold Rafferty in our arms after everything we have been through was the most amazing moment," said the baby's father, Adam.

Lucy says she felt "incredibly lucky" to have been diagnosed and treated without having any symptoms.