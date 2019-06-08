A 23-metre rail bridge in Russia just disappeared and no one knows what happened!

A 23-metre rail bridge consisting of 56 tonnes of steel disappeared in Russia and no one has any cue. While the working theory is that it was stolen by scrap thieves, the pictures have gone viral on the internet, but the authorities are still scratching their head.

Officials of the Article region of Murmansk are looking into the case, but the inhabitants are still shocked by the matter.

VKontakte (Russian social networking site) posted pictures on May 16 to show that the bridge had fallen into the river.

However, no trace of the debris was found. While Moscow Times thought it was a natural disaster but it appears to be the work of metal thieves.

Russia is missing a 23-meter steel bridge weighing 56-ton. Just another normal day in Russia. Move along, people. Move along.https://t.co/UHub9j2IfK — Jason Ng (@ByJasonNg) June 6, 2019