9/11: What happened 24 years ago in world's biggest terrorist attack in New York? Pakistan exposed as...

September 9, 2001, or 9/11, as it is called, will be remembered as the most horrible day in the annals of terrorism, when four terrorist attacks were carried out in the US, killing about 3,000 people. People of different nationalities, including Egyptian, Saudi Arabian, Emirati, and Lebanese, were found involved in the attack. Many of them remain unpunished, much to the chagrin and frustration of the family members of those killed.

What happened on 9/11?

The suicide hijackers hit American Airlines Flight 11 against the North Tower of the World Trade Centre in New York.

United Airlines Flight 175 flew into the South Tower 17 minutes later. Both towers collapsed.

Hours later, American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military near Washington, DC.

United Airlines Flight 93 was intended to target the Capitol. However, it fell on a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers tried to overpower the hijackers.

How many people were killed?

According to US State Department reports, 2,977 people, excluding the 19 hijackers, were killed in the 9/11 attacks.

Approximately 2,606 people, including 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers, were killed in New York City.

125 people were killed at the Pentagon. Across the four flights, 246 passengers and crew members also died.

According to the World Trade Center Health Programme, about 50,000 people have been diagnosed with cancers linked to the 9/11 exposure, and more than 8,200 have died from related illnesses.

Who were attackers?

Al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden planned the 9/11 attacks. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who studied in the US and fought in Afghanistan, designed the plot and recruited the pilots. There were 19 hijackers.

Was Pakistan involved?

The involvement of Pakistan and its deep state can be understood by the fact that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was arrested in Islamabad. He remains in custody in Guantanamo Bay. Years later, Osama bin Laden was killed by the US SEALS in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad. It is believed that the Pakistan Army, along with its intelligence wing, the ISI, provided security to him till he was killed.

