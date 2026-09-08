9/11 probe takes new turn after 25 years: Suspect had al-Qaeda, Saudi links; FBI never pursued him

A BBC investigation has uncovered previously unseen footage showing Omar al-Bayoumi, once investigated over alleged links to the 9/11 hijackers, with future al-Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki, raising fresh questions about evidence and alleged roadblocks in the FBI probe.

Previously unseen footage uncovered by the BBC has brought fresh attention to Omar al-Bayoumi, a man once investigated by the FBI over suspected links to two of the 9/11 hijackers.

The footage reportedly shows Bayoumi with Anwar al-Awlaki, who later became a prominent al-Qaeda leader. It also shows the two taking part in paintballing activities near San Diego along with an official linked to Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Bayoumi has repeatedly denied being an extremist or working as a Saudi spy. He was never charged in connection with the September 11 attacks. Saudi Arabia has also consistently denied any involvement in the attacks.

Footage linked to $1 trillion lawsuit

The BBC reported that the footage was obtained by the FBI shortly after the 2001 attacks. It has now emerged as part of evidence in a $1 trillion lawsuit filed by families of 9/11 victims against Saudi Arabia.

The families have alleged that Bayoumi helped Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, two of the 19 hijackers involved in the attacks. Saudi Arabia has denied the allegations.

Bayoumi seen paintballing with Awlaki

Bayoumi moved from Saudi Arabia to San Diego in 1994, claiming that he had gone there to study English. However, court records later showed that he had largely stopped studying and was involved in organising religious events.

According to the BBC investigation, footage recorded in 1997 or early 1998 shows Bayoumi, Awlaki and others taking part in military-style paintball sessions. Some participants were dressed in fatigues, while others shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the activity.

The BBC reported that FBI agents were later told that some participants used such sessions as training for jihad.

Another video from January 1998 reportedly shows Bayoumi embracing Awlaki. Other footage allegedly documents his meetings with Saudi officials and religious figures linked to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.

Plane diagram recovered after Bayoumi's arrest

Bayoumi became an early focus of the FBI investigation after his name was found on an apartment rental agreement involving Hazmi and Mihdhar, who later participated in the attack on the Pentagon.

After moving to Birmingham in the UK, Bayoumi was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers on September 21, 2001. A search of his properties led investigators to recover thousands of documents, photographs and at least 80 videotapes.

Among the material was a notebook page containing a drawing of an aircraft along with mathematical calculations related to its height and distance from a target.

Jodi Westbrook Flowers, a member of the 9/11 families' legal team, told the BBC: "It's the mathematical calculation of the crash. When we figured out what it was, we knew that it was the smoking gun that we'd been looking for."

A federal judge later found that the document, on its face, "connects Bayoumi with knowledge of the 9/11 Attacks".

FBI investigators say they faced roadblocks

The BBC investigation also raised questions about why some of the evidence recovered in the UK did not reach all investigators working on the case.

According to the report, FBI agents in San Diego repeatedly sought access to material seized by British police but received only limited evidence. Some of the information was also reportedly not shared with certain FBI investigators or the 9/11 Commission.

Rick Lambert, who led the San Diego investigation, said: "I believe there is the potential that had we received that evidence and analysed it, that we would have been able to put the pieces of the puzzle together much more quickly."

Investigators also reportedly faced difficulties in their attempts to question Saudi officials linked to Bayoumi.

"We hit a roadblock so hard, I think we all had airbag burns," former FBI investigator Steve Moore told the BBC.

Bayoumi was never charged

Jeffrey Breinholt, who oversaw 9/11 prosecutors at the Department of Justice, said Bayoumi had been considered one of the "hot possibilities for charges". "We've convicted people for less," Breinholt told the BBC.

He also described the paintball footage as "very telling" and said Awlaki's presence was "pretty damn significant". Despite years of investigation, Bayoumi was never charged. He has denied any involvement in the attacks, which killed 2,976 people, according to the FBI.

Saudi Arabia has previously called allegations of its involvement or the involvement of its officials in the 9/11 attacks categorically false. The FBI declined to comment on the BBC investigation.