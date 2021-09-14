9/11 memorial in South Carolina defaced on 20th attack anniversary, vandal spray-paints ‘Taliban’ on statue

The 9/11 attacks shook the US to its core, and each year, its anniversary is observed on September 11 to honour the victims of the attacks and pay respect to the grieving families. This year, the attack anniversary also brought on some bitter news in South Carolina.

A 9/11 attack memorial, which honours the victims of the attacks, was defaced by vandals on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist incident. According to the authorities in South Carolina, the word ‘Taliban’ was seen spray-painted in two places in the memorial.

According to reports submitted by the authorities, the newly constructed memorial for 9/11 victims was defaced the same day the country was observing the 20th anniversary of the attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. The vandals had spray-painted the word ‘Taliban’ on the base and the beam of the granite structure in the memorial.

The granite structure in the 9/11 memorial is made of two towers, each weighing 4,000 pounds with a light beam outside a Greenville County business. The structure in the memorial is supposed to represent the Twin Towers, which were destroyed in the attacks.

According to the authorities, the vandals arrived at the site on late Saturday evening and vandalized the granite structure by writing the word ‘Taliban’ on it. The spray paint was cleaned off as soon as the authorities arrived at the scene of the incident.

The memorial was installed about a week ago, with two heavy granite structures representing the Twin Towers, surrounded by 1,000 American flags. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, many cars came out to visit the memorial and pay their respects to the victims.

The 9/11 attacks were a dark day in US history, as many attacks were conducted across the country in notable places, including the Pentagon and the Twin Towers in New York. The attacks lead to the death of over 2,500 people in the country.