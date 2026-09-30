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9/11 like incident averted at Fly Dubai as Indian pilot exhibits exemplary courage, saves 180 lives

Indian national captain, hero of Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was stabbed by an Omani co-pilot who attempted to crash the plane with 180 Israelis on board. The captain fought back, and off-duty pilots successfully landed the aircraft in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 30, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

9/11 like incident averted at Fly Dubai as Indian pilot exhibits exemplary courage, saves 180 lives
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The captain who fought the co-pilot and prevented an apparent terror attack on flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv is an Indian national, report Israel's YNet News and Channel 12.

The flydubai flight was landed by off-duty pilots travelling among the passengers. Initial reports suggest that the Indian Captain was stabbed and fought back, preventing the plane from being crashed and over 180 people, mostly Israelis, being killed.

According to report by Channel 12, pilot is of "Indian origin", while Ynet news identified him as an "Indian national".

Omani co-pilot tried to crash plane, under probe

The Omani co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the plane is now subject of investigation into how he was granted permission to fly to Israel. According to report, all foreign crew members, particularly those from Arab or Gulf states, undergo strict and individual security assessments and screening before being allowed to enter Israeli airspace or land in Israel.

Investigators are also examining whether Omani co-pilot held dual citizenship, which may have enabled him to board flight to Israel. Israeli sources, quoted by Channel 12, reported that he had worked for the airline for less than a year.

Ynet news reported that both pilots are currently lodged in hospital at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

'One pilot tried to kill other with knife' - Passenger horror

Yasmin Abukasis, mother of passenger Miryam Shira Ohayon, told AFP her daughter called her from Saudi Arabia: "She said one pilot tried to kill the other pilot with a knife. They heard shouting".

Another passenger went to cockpit "and saw a lot of blood. She started screaming 'come help' and some people went in and caught the guy", she added.

How Indian captain and Israeli passengers saved flight

An Israeli passenger told The Jerusalem Post that one pilot stabbed another and tried to force him out of cockpit as aircraft began plunging.

According to passenger, several Israelis seated near front rushed to cockpit and fought attacker as plane descended. Two other pilots seated at back initially appeared to be in shock, prompting passenger to shout at them to take control of aircraft.

Passenger said group eventually managed to remove attacker from cockpit and bring two pilots inside. One of them then took control of aircraft, while other took longer to recover from shock.

The stabbed pilot was in critical condition, passenger told The Jerusalem Post. An Israeli dentist travelling on flight treated injured pilot and, according to passenger, helped save his life.

Flightradar24 data showed flight experienced rapid descend of nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds before emergency signal.

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