9/11 at 25: Full timeline of attacks, warnings US missed and how 19 hijackers struck

Nineteen al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes on September 11, killing 2,977 people. Three planes hit the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon, while the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers.

Nineteen al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft 25 years ago on this day. They turned three of the planes into weapons against the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon near Washington. The fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back. The attacks killed 2,977 people, according to US government records. This figure excludes the 19 hijackers.

How planning began, from Hamburg cell to US

Osama bin Laden, the founder and leader of al Qaeda, was ultimately held responsible for the attacks. The 9/11 Commission traced al Qaeda's campaign against the US through the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing, the 1998 US embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, and the 2000 attack on the USS Cole.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, later identified as the principal architect of 9/11, received bin Laden's approval to plan attacks inside the US less than six months after the 1998 embassy bombings. The 19 hijackers were not one single group. The plot relied heavily on an al-Qaeda cell based in Hamburg, Germany. Mohamed Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi and Ziad Jarrah became three of the pilot-hijackers. Hani Hanjour was the fourth. The other 15 were muscle hijackers.

Several hijackers had already triggered US airport security systems. Mohamed Atta was flagged before his flight from Portland to Boston. At Washington Dulles, Khalid al-Mihdhar and Majed Moqed set off metal detectors. All still boarded. The warning signs were there. By summer 2001, the system was blinking red. On August 6, President George W Bush received a briefing titled Bin Ladin Determined to Strike in US.

Timeline: 8:46 am North Tower hit, 10:03 am Flight 93 crashes

American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower at 8:46 am. United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower at 9:03 am, captured on live television. American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 am at about 900 kmph, killing 64 aboard and 125 inside.

United Airlines Flight 93 left Newark late at 8:42 am. The delay proved crucial. At 9:28 am it was hijacked over Ohio. Passengers learned about the attacks via phone calls. At 9:57 am, the passenger counterattack began. At 10:03 am, United 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The intended target was probably the Capitol or White House.