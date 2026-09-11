FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
9/11 at 25: Full timeline of attacks, warnings US missed and how 19 hijackers struck

9/11 at 25: Full timeline of attacks, warnings US missed and how 19 hijackers st

BRICS Summit: Delhi Metro timing changed for September 13, all you need to know

BRICS Summit: Delhi Metro timing changed for September 13, all you need to know

Apple's biggest iPhone shift in 7 years: No base model this fall, why do prices stay high in India?

Apple's biggest iPhone shift in 7 years: No base model this fall

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

9/11 at 25: Full timeline of attacks, warnings US missed and how 19 hijackers struck

Nineteen al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes on September 11, killing 2,977 people. Three planes hit the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon, while the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 01:00 PM IST

9/11 at 25: Full timeline of attacks, warnings US missed and how 19 hijackers struck
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nineteen al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft 25 years ago on this day. They turned three of the planes into weapons against the World Trade Centre in New York and the Pentagon near Washington. The fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back. The attacks killed 2,977 people, according to US government records. This figure excludes the 19 hijackers.

How planning began, from Hamburg cell to US

Osama bin Laden, the founder and leader of al Qaeda, was ultimately held responsible for the attacks. The 9/11 Commission traced al Qaeda's campaign against the US through the 1993 World Trade Centre bombing, the 1998 US embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, and the 2000 attack on the USS Cole.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, later identified as the principal architect of 9/11, received bin Laden's approval to plan attacks inside the US less than six months after the 1998 embassy bombings. The 19 hijackers were not one single group. The plot relied heavily on an al-Qaeda cell based in Hamburg, Germany. Mohamed Atta, Marwan al-Shehhi and Ziad Jarrah became three of the pilot-hijackers. Hani Hanjour was the fourth. The other 15 were muscle hijackers.

Several hijackers had already triggered US airport security systems. Mohamed Atta was flagged before his flight from Portland to Boston. At Washington Dulles, Khalid al-Mihdhar and Majed Moqed set off metal detectors. All still boarded. The warning signs were there. By summer 2001, the system was blinking red. On August 6, President George W Bush received a briefing titled Bin Ladin Determined to Strike in US.

Timeline: 8:46 am North Tower hit, 10:03 am Flight 93 crashes

American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower at 8:46 am. United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower at 9:03 am, captured on live television. American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 am at about 900 kmph, killing 64 aboard and 125 inside.

United Airlines Flight 93 left Newark late at 8:42 am. The delay proved crucial. At 9:28 am it was hijacked over Ohio. Passengers learned about the attacks via phone calls. At 9:57 am, the passenger counterattack began. At 10:03 am, United 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The intended target was probably the Capitol or White House.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
9/11 at 25: Full timeline of attacks, warnings US missed and how 19 hijackers struck
9/11 at 25: Full timeline of attacks, warnings US missed and how 19 hijackers st
BRICS Summit: Delhi Metro timing changed for September 13, all you need to know
BRICS Summit: Delhi Metro timing changed for September 13, all you need to know
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq face cyber crime probe over alleged dressing room leaks
Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq face cyber crime probe over alleged dressing room leaks
8th Pay Commission: Why do Chennai GPO pensioners demand restoration of Old Pension Scheme? Will government do it?
8th Pay Commission: Chennai GPO Pensioners seek Old Pension Scheme
BRICS Business Forum: S Jaishankar stresses 'need for deeper economic cooperation' among members
BRICS Summit: S Jaishankar stresses 'need for deeper economic cooperation'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement