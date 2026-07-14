'90% gone': Trump drops big remark on Mojtaba Khamenei as US-Iran standoff intensifies

Mojtaba Khamenei hasn’t made any public appearances since February 28, when he was reportedly wounded in the same US-Israeli strikes that killed his father. His absence has fueled widespread speculation about his health and where he is.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Iran’s top military leadership had been eliminated and claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was “90% gone” amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran.

He also announced that the US would reimpose a blockade on Iran and impose fees on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz for safe passage, prompting a strong reaction from Tehran.

'Khamenei is gone', claims Trump

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said recent US and Israeli strikes had crippled Iran’s military strength.

"They have no navy. They have no air force. It's all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. Their leaders have all been killed," Trump said.

He added, “Their best leaders have been killed. They’re gone. Khamenei is gone,” seemingly referring to Ali Khamenei, who was reportedly killed in the first round of US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Trump also claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei, who was widely seen as the likely successor to his father, was “90% gone.” Reports say Mojtaba is recovering from injuries suffered in an airstrike and missed funeral services for his father held in Iran and Iraq earlier this month.

Mojtaba Khamenei hasn’t made any public appearances since February 28, when he was reportedly wounded in the same US-Israeli strikes that killed his father. His absence has fueled widespread speculation about his health and where he is.

US-Iran War

The comments came amid a fresh round of US-Iran strikes over the weekend that broke a months-long ceasefire. Trump has additionally sent formal notice to Congress that US military action against Iran resumed last week, after he authorized multiple strikes on Iranian sites.

Earlier, in a post on Truth Social, Trump declared that the US would become the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait."

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," he wrote.

Iran's rejects Trump's claim

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi turned down Trump’s suggestion, asserting that the responsibility for safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz has long rested with Iran, not the United States.

"Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair," Araghchi said in a post on social media.