HomeWorld

WORLD

89 children, 4 continents, 9 countries including India: How French teacher's chilling five-decade sexual abuse story unraveled

Police in France say the crimes took place from 1967 up until 2022. Cops allege Leveugle may have carried out the assaults not only in France, but also in countries such as India, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, Niger, Algeria, the Philippines, and Colombia.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 11, 2026, 10:17 PM IST

89 children, 4 continents, 9 countries including India: How French teacher's chilling five-decade sexual abuse story unraveled
Jacques Leveugle was arrested in 2024, when he was living in Morocco.
Authorities in France have charged a former teacher with the rape and sexual assault of dozens of teenagers in a sensational case that spans several countries and dates back to the 1960s. Jacques Leveugle, aged 79 years, was arrested after a relative discovered a pen drive allegedly detailing his sexual acts with minors aged between 13 and 17 years for over five decades. In an unusual step, French authorities have named the suspect hoping to identify more victims. Leveugle has abused at least 89 teenagers, of whom 40 victims have been identified by the police.

Police in France say the crimes took place from 1967 up until 2022. Cops allege Leveugle may have carried out the assaults not only in France, but also in countries such as India, Germany, Switzerland, Morocco, Niger, Algeria, the Philippines, and Colombia. Through much of his life, Leveugle worked as an informal teacher or assistant at holiday camps, according to the Grenoble city prosecutor. "He travelled to these different countries and in each of these places where he settled to provide tutoring and teach, he would meet young people and have sexual relations with them," prosecutor Etienne Manteaux told a news conference.

Jacques Leveugle was arrested in 2024, when he was living in Morocco. In October 2023, his brother's soon had examined a USB drive belonging to Leveugle. The device allegedly contained photographs and written material describing his "sexual relations" with minors, Manteaux said. As per the prosecutor, Leveugle has also allegedly admitted to killing his mother and an aunt by suffocating them with pillows. The alleged murders reportedly took place in 1974 and 1992. Authorities have launched a separate investigation into the alleged killings. In another high-profile case of mass sexual assault in France, a former doctor kept detailed computer records of the hundreds of children he had molested. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

