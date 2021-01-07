81-year-old woman trolled for marrying 45 years younger man she met on Facebook

Headlines

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeWorld

World

81-year-old woman trolled for marrying 45 years younger man she met on Facebook

The British woman married the 35-year-old man in Egypt where they signed the papers instead of a traditional ceremony and went to celebrate at a KFC.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 03:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An 81-year-old woman from the United Kingdom married a 35-year-old man from Egypt, leading to many people on social media trolling them for their age difference.

Iris Jones, who is settled in Somerset, UK, married a much-younger Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim after meeting him through Facebook some time ago. Their nuptials caught the attention of trolls, who started passing comments on their 45-year age gap.

Many suggested that the man was only interested in a UK visa, while trolling the couple.

Mohammed resides in Egypt and is not able to get a visa. The couple had got married in Egypt though where they chose a non-traditional way to tie the knot and signed the papers. The couple had gone to a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to celebrate.

Jones said that she had gone to Egypt three times to be with her husband but she had to return back to the UK without him because of his visa troubles.

The Metro website quoted Jones as saying, "I cannot go to Egypt again and again. That country does not suit me. There is a lot of heat and dust. There is a lot of traffic and I do not like the food there either."

Jones addressed their age-difference by saying that it had no relevance in their case.

"I didn't think that at my age it would happen that I would fall in love with a person half my age. Age has no relevance in this case. I was divorced forty years ago and I am very happy that I have found a romantic partner even at this age," she said.

She said that things were normal between them but her two sons had found it difficult to accept the couple earlier. Her sons are over 50 years of age.

Mohammed, in a recent post on Facebook, expressed his love for Jones.

"Till the end of my life, my love will be for you. My Queen Iris," he wrote in his post.

The two of them did not care about all the negativity on social media and these talks did not bother them, they said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet BITS Pilani alumnus who leads Rs 52,734 crore company, earlier owned by GOI

Who is Trina, ex-Solicitor General of India Harish Salve's third wife?

MS Dhoni turns brand ambassador for Rs 1.73 lakh crore gaming company giving tough fight to BGMI, Call of Duty

Jasprit Bumrah returns home, set to miss Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal

Watch: Rohit Sharma in disbelief after Ishan Kishan drops Kushal Bhurtel's easy catch in Asia Cup clash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE