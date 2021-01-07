81-year-old woman trolled for marrying 45 years younger man she met on Facebook

The British woman married the 35-year-old man in Egypt where they signed the papers instead of a traditional ceremony and went to celebrate at a KFC.

An 81-year-old woman from the United Kingdom married a 35-year-old man from Egypt, leading to many people on social media trolling them for their age difference.

Iris Jones, who is settled in Somerset, UK, married a much-younger Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim after meeting him through Facebook some time ago. Their nuptials caught the attention of trolls, who started passing comments on their 45-year age gap.

Many suggested that the man was only interested in a UK visa, while trolling the couple.

Mohammed resides in Egypt and is not able to get a visa. The couple had got married in Egypt though where they chose a non-traditional way to tie the knot and signed the papers. The couple had gone to a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to celebrate.

Jones said that she had gone to Egypt three times to be with her husband but she had to return back to the UK without him because of his visa troubles.

The Metro website quoted Jones as saying, "I cannot go to Egypt again and again. That country does not suit me. There is a lot of heat and dust. There is a lot of traffic and I do not like the food there either."

Jones addressed their age-difference by saying that it had no relevance in their case.

"I didn't think that at my age it would happen that I would fall in love with a person half my age. Age has no relevance in this case. I was divorced forty years ago and I am very happy that I have found a romantic partner even at this age," she said.

She said that things were normal between them but her two sons had found it difficult to accept the couple earlier. Her sons are over 50 years of age.

Mohammed, in a recent post on Facebook, expressed his love for Jones.

"Till the end of my life, my love will be for you. My Queen Iris," he wrote in his post.

The two of them did not care about all the negativity on social media and these talks did not bother them, they said.