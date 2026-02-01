FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
80 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in multiple attacks, claims Balochistan Liberation Army

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for 'Operation Herof Phase II,' attacking multiple districts in Balochistan. Over 80 Pakistani personnel, including military and police, were allegedly killed. The BLA also seized properties and vehicles.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

On January 31, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks across Balochistan, which allegedly killed over 80 individuals, including Pakistani military personnel, police, intelligence agents, and counter-terrorism officials. The group referred to the operation as 'Operation Herof Phase II.'

Coordinated Strikes Across Balochistan

The BLA’s spokesperson, Jeeyand Baloch, stated that the attacks spanned ten hours, targeting multiple districts of Balochistan. The group claimed to have struck security, military, and administrative installations in towns such as Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat, and several others. These locations are often considered key military and administrative hubs for the Pakistani state. Videos circulating on social media seemed to corroborate the group’s assertions, showing explosions and damaged facilities.

BLA's Claims of Casualties and Damage

According to the BLA, at least 84 personnel from Pakistan's security forces were killed, with many others wounded and 18 taken captive. The militant group also alleged that more than 30 government properties, including offices, banks, and prisons, were either seized or destroyed during the operation. In addition, over 20 vehicles were set on fire as part of the coordinated attack. The BLA claimed that its forces managed to temporarily disrupt the movement of security forces in several areas.

While the BLA presented detailed reports, including the capture of certain military posts, independent verification of these claims remained unavailable at the time of writing. Past reports of similar attacks in the region have shown that militant groups' claims often diverge from official accounts.

Impact on the BLA and the Region

The BLA also acknowledged the loss of seven of its fighters during the operation, including members of its elite “Majeed Brigade.” These casualties, according to the group, were a part of the broader mission to gain temporary control over key sites. The BLA emphasised that they enjoyed local support during the operation, with civilians allegedly assisting the militants by providing food, shelter, and other resources. However, verifying such claims independently has proven difficult due to the fragmented nature of communication in the region.

Ongoing Conflict in Balochistan

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area, has long been the centre of insurgent activity. The BLA and other separatist groups have waged an ongoing struggle against the Pakistani state, driven by demands for greater political autonomy, control over regional resources, and improved economic development. Tensions have been exacerbated by allegations of extrajudicial repression and human rights violations by the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps, leading to frequent clashes between the insurgents and security forces.

This latest attack further illustrates the volatile situation in Balochistan, where security operations are a regular occurrence, but the intensity of violence can fluctuate. Pakistani authorities are expected to release official reports on the casualty figures and the aftermath once the situation is fully assessed.

