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80 employees fired in 5-minute Google Meet call by US firm, Indian support team alleges

An employee alleged entire 80-member Indian customer support team of US financial firm Bluevine was fired during a 5-minute Google Meet call at 9:30 pm. Staffers were asked to work from home due to operational reasons.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 11:41 PM IST

80 employees fired in 5-minute Google Meet call by US firm, Indian support team alleges
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An employee has alleged that the entire customer support unit of an Indian team was fired during a five-minute Google Meet call by an American financial firm. In a social media post titled, "Laid off over a Google Meet," the employee detailed that the 80-odd staffers were instructed to work remotely for the day due to 'operational reasons' but received the unexpected news late into their evening shift.

"I was a part of the customer support team until yesterday for a US bank. They asked us to work from home yesterday due to operational reasons," the employee wrote.

Fired at 9:30 pm during evening shift

The affected employee said they were three hours into their 6:30 pm shift when the upper management invited the team for a virtual call where the news of termination was relayed.

"I was doing a 6.30pm, shift and at 9.30pm they just invited us on a Google Meet and told us the entire Indian Customer service team has been fired!" they said. "All 80 employees! All gone. 80 families affected just with a 5-minute call."

Despite working round the clock and pushing themselves due to fear of job insecurity, the US-based firm decided to pull the plug on employment without any previous warning.

Employee names firm as Bluevine

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that it was a 'sad' and 'disheartening' development. When quizzed about which bank was responsible, the affected employee stated it was 'Bluevine', a digital banking platform that provides online business checking accounts, payment tools, and lines of credit for small businesses.

The employee highlighted that they were told that the Indian team was not providing the expected output, which led to the firings. "They were not getting the expected output from the Indian team. Bullcr*p! Because their US time had the maximum amount of attrition," the employee added.

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