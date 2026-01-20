8-year-old Hindu student forced to leave London school after discriminatory treatment over 'tilak': Report

The child’s parents, along with other Hindu parents at the school, reportedly made repeated efforts to engage with the headteacher and school governors to explain the religious significance of Hindu practices, including the Tilak-Chandlo.

An eight-year-old Hindu student was forced to change schools in London after allegedly facing discrimination for wearing a Tilak-Chandlo, a sacred Hindu symbol applied on the forehead. According to a NDTV report, the incident occurred at Vicar’s Green Primary School, where the child was reportedly questioned about and asked to justify his religious practice.

What exactly happened?

The child’s experience at the school became increasingly difficult as the situation escalated. According to NDTV, the school’s headteacher allegedly began closely observing the child during break times, behaviour the child found intimidating. This close monitoring by a figure of authority in the school made the young student feel uncomfortable and self-conscious, leading to significant changes in his behavior at school.

As a result, the student reportedly withdrew from group activities and became increasingly isolated from classmates. The impact on the child’s social life at school was significant, as he started to pull away from his peers and group interactions, likely affecting his overall well-being and educational experience.

Parents’ efforts to engage with school

The child’s parents, along with other Hindu parents at the school, reportedly made repeated efforts to engage with the headteacher and school governors to explain the religious significance of Hindu practices, including the Tilak-Chandlo. However, these attempts were said to have been met with dismissive responses rather than meaningful dialogue.

Allegations of discrimination

The advocacy group Insight UK further alleged that the child was stripped of positions of responsibility within the school solely because of his religious practice. This action, if established, would amount to direct religious discrimination under the UK’s Equality Act 2010, which protects individuals from discrimination on the basis of religion.

The Equality Act 2010 is a key piece of legislation in the UK that aims to prevent discrimination in various areas, including education. The allegations suggest that the school’s actions may have violated this law, as the child was potentially treated less favorably due to his religious beliefs and practices. The removal from positions of responsibility is a significant allegation, as it indicates that the child’s religious expression may have been a factor in how he was treated by the school in terms of opportunities and participation in school life.

Multiple children withdrawn from school

According to NDTV, Insight UK has flagged that the alleged discrimination at Vicar’s Green Primary School has already resulted in at least four Hindu children being withdrawn from the institution, raising wider concerns about inclusivity and religious freedom in schools. The fact that multiple children have been withdrawn from the school suggests that this is not an isolated incident and that there may be a broader issue with how the school handles religious diversity.