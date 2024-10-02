8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

The Great Kapil Show: Rohit Sharma reveals what team India was up to after winning T20 World Cup, says 'every player...'

India's most bankable superstar has films worth Rs 2000 crore lined up; not Salman, SRK, Rajinikanth, Ranbir, Allu Arjun

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

Who is Manoj Bharti, ex-diplomat appointed as working president of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party?

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy winners list

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy winners list

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

Zodiac signs of Ambani family

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This superstar's daughter worked as waitress, asked Rani Mukerji for work, later became star, quit films for...

This superstar's daughter worked as waitress, asked Rani Mukerji for work, later became star, quit films for...

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

'Please keep him in prayers': Govinda's daughter, wife Sunita share actor's health update, he will be discharged on...

This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

This Karan Johar film was rejected by Hrithik, Saif, Shahid, became blockbuster, hero disappeared from Bollywood as...

HomeWorld

World

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate, saying Iran “made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it.”

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:24 PM IST

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah
File photo: X/IDF
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israel has confirmed that eight of its soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah militants on the ground after the start of an Israeli incursion into that country. The region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack on Tuesday. The soldiers were killed in two separate events, military officials said.

In Gaza, Israeli ground and air operations in a hard-hit city killed at least 51 people, including women and children, Palestinian medical officials said. Israel has continued to strike what it says are militant targets across Gaza nearly a year after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack ignited the war.

The escalation on multiple fronts has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East that could further draw in Iran — which backs Hezbollah and Hamas — as well as the United States, which has rushed military assets to the region in support of Israel.

Hezbollah says its fighters clashed with Israeli troops Hezbollah, widely seen as the most powerful armed group in the region, said its fighters clashed with Israeli troops in two places inside Lebanon near the border. The Israeli military said ground forces backed by airstrikes had killed militants in “close-range engagements” without saying where. The military also announced that a soldier — a 22-year-old captain in a commando brigade — was killed in combat in Lebanon, the first such death since the start of the latest operations.

READ | IDF issues fresh warning to Lebanon citizens, as it targets Hezbollah activity

Israeli media reported infantry and tank units operating in southern Lebanon after the military sent thousands of additional troops and artillery to the border. Hezbollah said its fighters wounded and killed a group of Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon after detonating an explosive device.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate, saying Iran “made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it.”  Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday in what it said was retaliation for a series of devastating blows Israel has landed in recent weeks against Hezbollah, which has been firing rockets into Israel since the war in Gaza began in solidarity with Hamas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI/AP)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Southern Lebanon as troops battle Hezbollah

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

'Like second birth': Rohit Sharma shares how Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri helped him revive his Test career

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Scotland match 1

BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Scotland match 1

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

7 most dangerous places on Earth

7 most dangerous places on Earth

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement