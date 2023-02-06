Search icon
7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey: Around 100 dead as buildings collapse; tremors in Cyprus, Syria and more

Several houses were destroyed and at least 100 people were killed as a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey: Around 100 dead as buildings collapse; tremors in Cyprus, Syria and more
A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale hits 26 km E of Nurdagi in Turkey on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Several structures were destroyed and at least 100 people were killed as a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey on Monday. As rescue efforts continue, the death toll is anticipated to grow.

A 350 km to the east of Istanbul witness told Reuters that the tremor lasted for nearly a minute and broke glasses. According to BNO News, numerous buildings fell as a result of the earthquake, and many people were reportedly afraid to be stuck in the rubble.

The earthquake destroyed scores of structures in important southern Turkish cities as well as in the neighbouring country of Syria, which has been plagued by turmoil for more than ten years and is home to millions of displaced people.

Rescuers were seen sifting through the wreckage of demolished buildings in the cities of Karamanmaras and Gaziantep in images that appeared on Turkish television and social media.

There was such a significant tremor that it was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon, and Syria. Officials said that several other buildings collapsed in Aleppo, in northern Syria.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the president of Turkey, announced on Twitter that "search and rescue teams were promptly despatched" to the earthquake-affected districts.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the temblor occurred at 4.17 a.m. at a depth of 17.9 km, the BBC reported.

The quake was also felt in the capital Ankara and other Turkish cities, and also across the wider region.

The epicentre of the original earthquake was 17.9 km beneath the surface, 26 km east of Nurdagi City in the province of Gaziantep. At a depth of 9.9 kilometres, the second one struck central Turkey minutes later. 

