‘75 per cent of disengagement issue is…’ : EAM Jaishankar gives big update on India-China ties amid Ladakh row

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday provided an update on the current state of India-China relations, characterising them as ongoing dialogue and efforts to resolve tensions through the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meetings.

These meetings focus on managing border issues between the two nations. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has consistently addressed the relationship in various forums, emphasising transparency and providing regular updates on the progress of WMCC discussions.

Responding to a question on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement that 75 per cent of disengagement problems between India and China have been resolved, Jaiswal, during the weekly press briefing, said, "External Affairs Minister has spoken on India-China relations on several occasions. Recently, he spoke it in Berlin. He also spoke about it in New Delhi when he attended an event here. We have also been keeping you informed about the developments on our talks with the WMCC."

He added, "So that is where India-China relations are at the present times."

Notably, Jaishankar during his visit to Geneva spoke about the relationship between India and China and said that "75 per cent of disengagement problems are sorted out."

Notably, India and China held the 31st meeting of the WMCC in Beijing on August 29, and the two sides had decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements and protocols, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

The two sides had a "frank, constructive and forward-looking" exchange of views on the LAC situation and also agreed to intensify contact through diplomatic and military channels.

The Indian delegation was led by Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), Ministry of External Affairs and the Chinese delegation was led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"In line with the guidance provided by two Foreign Ministers' meetings in Astana and Vientiane in July 2024 to accelerate their discussion, and building on the WMCC meeting held last month, the two sides had a frank, constructive and forward-looking exchange of views on the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to narrow down the differences and find early resolution of the outstanding issues. For this, they further agreed for intensified contact through diplomatic and military channels," MEA said in a press release.

The two sides reiterated that the restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for LAC are essential for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

"In the meantime, they decided to jointly uphold peace and tranquillity on the ground in border areas in accordance with relevant bilateral agreements, protocols and understandings reached between the two governments. It was reiterated that restoration of peace and tranquillity and respect for LAC are the essential basis for restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations," the statement added.

The leader of the Indian delegation also called on the Vice Minister in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The previous round of diplomatic talks between New Delhi and Beijing was held in August this year when the two sides agreed to uphold peace and tranquillity at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and work for early resolution of outstanding issues.

The two sides also reiterated that the restoration of peace and tranquillity, and respect for the LAC are an essential basis for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations.

Notably, in 2020, the Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan, the same year the pandemic started.

Since May 2020, when the Chinese troops tried to aggressively change the status quo on LAC in eastern Ladakh, both sides have been deployed in forward positions near Patrolling Point 15, which emerged as a friction point in the wake of the Galwan clash.

Over 50,000 Indian soldiers have been stationed since 2020 at forward posts along the LAC, with advanced weapons to prevent any attempts to change the status quo unilaterally on the LAC.