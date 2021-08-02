74 percent of COVID infected people in this US city’s recent outbreak were fully vaccinated

According to a study from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 346 out of the 469 COVID-19 infected people were completely vaccinated.

The outbreak took place between July 3 and July 17 in Barnstable County as a large summer gathering took place in Provincetown. Among the breakthrough cases, 274 people were symptomatic, while only four people were hospitalized. A sole infected person who was not vaccinated was also hospitalized.

According to a statement from CDC director Rochelle Walensky, 90 percent of specimens from 133 patients contained the Delta Variant. According to the testing, cough, headache, sore throat, muscle pain and fever were the most common side effects. No deaths were reported.

“The masking recommendation was updated to ensure the vaccinated citizens would not transmit the virus to others unknowingly, including the people who are not fully vaccinated yet which can be their loved ones,” Walensky noted.

New guidelines were previously released by CDC on Tuesday which was based on new science around the Delta variant, which has become the most predominant strain circulating the United States.

Occurring in four out of five infected samples, the Delta variant can infect vaccinated people and get transmitted to other people on occasion.

The latest guidelines include the ongoing demand for COVID-19 vaccinations, as they are proven to reduce the spread of the virus in addition to preventing severe illness, hospitalization and deaths, even with the Delta variant. Wearing masks is recommended for vaccinated and unvaccinated people living in areas with substantial to high transmission rates in public indoor spaces.

Additionally, those who are not completely vaccinated are urged to continue wearing masks until they are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the CDC recommends the students who are undergoing schooling to return to full time in-person learning in the autumn, with proper COVID-19 precautions in place.

“The present circumstances, most importantly the associated illness, suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in the nation" Walensky said, “The pandemic continues to present various challenges and has a tremendous toll on this country. We continue to follow the science closely and update the guidelines, should the science shift again. We must take every possible step to stop the Delta Variant and end this pandemic.”