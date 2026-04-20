7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas

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WORLD
A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan’s Iwate coast, shaking buildings as far as Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning with waves up to 3 meters.
A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck off the northern coast of Japan on Monday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue a tsunami advisory. Authorities warned that waves could reach up to three meters (10 feet) in affected coastal areas.
The quake occurred at 4:53 PM local time (07:53 GMT) in the Pacific Ocean off northern Iwate Prefecture. The tremors were strong enough to rattle buildings as far away as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre. Residents in several northern prefectures reported feeling the ground shake and swaying in high-rise buildings, causing temporary panic and emergency evacuations in low-lying areas.
Following the earthquake, the JMA issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities, advising residents to move to higher ground immediately. Authorities stressed that the situation remains fluid, and people should continue monitoring official updates. Local governments in northern Japan activated emergency response plans, including evacuation shelters and rapid deployment of disaster management teams.
At the time of reporting, there were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties or major structural damage. However, officials have urged caution as aftershocks could continue in the coming hours, and coastal regions remain at risk of tsunami waves. Rail and shipping services in the affected area have temporarily suspended operations to ensure passenger safety.
Japan, located along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' is highly seismically active and has a robust earthquake preparedness system. Early warning systems, strict building codes, and frequent disaster drills help mitigate damage and protect residents. The JMA continues to monitor the quake’s aftershocks and assess potential tsunami threats.
Authorities are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available, while residents are advised to follow emergency advisories and avoid low-lying coastal areas until the warning is lifted