FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How Donald Trump’s ‘gunboat diplomacy’ and Truth Social threats derailed April 22 ceasefire, Pakistan talks

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?

Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?

Saurabh Srivastava: Compliance as a part of enterprise cloud security

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews DMRC and PWD projects in Azadpur Mandi, orders faster infrastructure development

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 and 12 scorecards to be announced soon at upmsp.edu.in; Check date, time and how to download

Nysa Devgan turns 23: Kajol admits her world changed 'forever' after daughter's birth, proud mom says 'you are perfect and all mine'

TCS Nashik Case: Rape, sexual video, online stalking, forced conversion, unwanted messages on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, charges under probe

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Donald Trump’s ‘gunboat diplomacy’ and Truth Social threats derailed April 22 ceasefire, Pakistan talks

How Trump’s ‘gunboat diplomacy, Truth Social posts derailed ceasefire, talks

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more

Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family

Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be

HomeWorld

WORLD

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Japan’s Iwate coast, shaking buildings as far as Tokyo. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning with waves up to 3 meters.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 02:37 PM IST

7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck off the northern coast of Japan on Monday, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue a tsunami advisory. Authorities warned that waves could reach up to three meters (10 feet) in affected coastal areas.

Epicentre and Tremors

The quake occurred at 4:53 PM local time (07:53 GMT) in the Pacific Ocean off northern Iwate Prefecture. The tremors were strong enough to rattle buildings as far away as Tokyo, hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre. Residents in several northern prefectures reported feeling the ground shake and swaying in high-rise buildings, causing temporary panic and emergency evacuations in low-lying areas.

Tsunami Alert and Precautionary Measures

Following the earthquake, the JMA issued a tsunami warning for coastal communities, advising residents to move to higher ground immediately. Authorities stressed that the situation remains fluid, and people should continue monitoring official updates. Local governments in northern Japan activated emergency response plans, including evacuation shelters and rapid deployment of disaster management teams.

Impact and Response

At the time of reporting, there were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties or major structural damage. However, officials have urged caution as aftershocks could continue in the coming hours, and coastal regions remain at risk of tsunami waves. Rail and shipping services in the affected area have temporarily suspended operations to ensure passenger safety.

Preparedness in Japan

Japan, located along the Pacific 'Ring of Fire,' is highly seismically active and has a robust earthquake preparedness system. Early warning systems, strict building codes, and frequent disaster drills help mitigate damage and protect residents. The JMA continues to monitor the quake’s aftershocks and assess potential tsunami threats.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available, while residents are advised to follow emergency advisories and avoid low-lying coastal areas until the warning is lifted

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How Donald Trump’s ‘gunboat diplomacy’ and Truth Social threats derailed April 22 ceasefire, Pakistan talks
How Trump’s ‘gunboat diplomacy, Truth Social posts derailed ceasefire, talks
7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued for coastal areas
7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Northern Japan; tsunami warning issued
PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres
PNB organized one day mega retail outreach programme across 160+ centres
How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?
How your EMI quietly decides your personal loan limit?
Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?
Why Kunal Chhabra keeps people before profits in every business decision?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses who challenged the norm, embraced motherhood at 40
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh to become parents again: 5 Bollywood actresses
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost, Jio and Vodafone Idea users likely to pay 15% more
Beware! You have to pay more for telecom recharge, Airtel raises cost
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress beats Raqesh Bapat, hails from middle class family
Who is Tanvi Kolte? Bigg Boss Marathi 6 winner bags Rs 15 lakh, model-actress be
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies in road accident same day as ED raids; foul play allegations emerge
Who was Jitendra Shelke? Nashik 'Godman' close aide, business partner dies
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their net worth, luxury life and family journey with daughter Dua
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh announce second pregnancy: Inside their
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement