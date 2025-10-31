FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
700 killed, curfew imposed, army on the streets: What's happening in THIS African country?

The main opposition party Chadema alleges that around 700 people have been killed since protests started on Wednesday. The demonstrations have also spread to several key cities, and the army has been deployed.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 09:54 PM IST

What began as a protest over a disputed election has spiraled into one of the deadliest episodes in Tanzania's recent history. Dar es Salaam, the bustling commercial hub in the East African country, has been engulfed by chaos for several days now. The main opposition party Chadema alleges that around 700 people have been killed since protests started on Wednesday. The demonstrations have also spread to other key cities, and the army has been deployed.

Cities like Mwanza and Arusha have witnessed violence, with government buildings, offices, and vehicles torched. Authorities have put in place a stringent curfew and the military is on the streets. Internet services have been suspended across the country. Chadema party spokesman John Kitoka told AFP: "The figure for deaths in Dar es Salaam alone is around 350, and for Mwanza, over 200." Kitoka added: "Added to figures from other regions, the nationwide death toll is around 700." The government has ordered work-from-home for civil servants and urged others to stay indoors "unless absolutely necessary."

People initially took to streets to protest a disputed election, where two main opposition leaders were disqualified from the presidential race. President Samia Suluhu Hassan faced less influential leaders from smaller parties, most of whom barely campaigned. Hassan, once hailed as a reformer, has since accused of leading a "wave of terror" including extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances. Opposition leaders have called the election results a "farce" and demanded an immediate transitional regime to oversee fresh polls in the country.

