Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Yudhra box office collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi's actioner drops after decent opening on National Cinema Day, earns...

$7 Million Bounty Terrorist, Ibrahim Aqil, Neutralized in Israeli Targeted Attack

India’s Catalyst for Microgravity Research and Tech Innovation

PM Modi's 3-day US visit begins, to hold talks with Biden, attend Quad Summit shortly

Delhi CM Atishi retains 13 portfolios including education, finance; know who gets what

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Yudhra box office collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi's actioner drops after decent opening on National Cinema Day, earns...

Yudhra box office collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi's actioner drops after decent opening on National Cinema Day, earns...

$7 Million Bounty Terrorist, Ibrahim Aqil, Neutralized in Israeli Targeted Attack

$7 Million Bounty Terrorist, Ibrahim Aqil, Neutralized in Israeli Targeted Attack

India’s Catalyst for Microgravity Research and Tech Innovation

India’s Catalyst for Microgravity Research and Tech Innovation

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

7 Bollywood heroes who turned villains, impressed fans

8 animals with strongest bites

8 animals with strongest bites

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

Are you aware of Google CEO Sundar Pichai's daily routine? He never skips...

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

5 best places to visit in India this October

5 best places to visit in India this October

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Yudhra box office collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi's actioner drops after decent opening on National Cinema Day, earns...

Yudhra box office collection: Siddhant Chaturvedi's actioner drops after decent opening on National Cinema Day, earns...

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

'We will beat any Pakistan actor who...': The Legend of Maula Jatt lands in trouble, MNS opposes film's release in India

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

HomeWorld

World

$7 Million Bounty Terrorist, Ibrahim Aqil, Neutralized in Israeli Targeted Attack

Two security sources in Lebanon confirmed that the veteran terrorist leader was killed in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut during a meeting of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit.

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Sep 21, 2024, 11:13 PM IST

$7 Million Bounty Terrorist, Ibrahim Aqil, Neutralized in Israeli Targeted Attack
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ibrahim Aqil, a Hezbollah operations leader, was killed in an Israeli strike on Friday 20th September. He had a $7 million bounty on him for his involvement in two 1983 truck bombings in Beirut that claimed the lives of over 300 people at the American embassy and a US Marines barracks, reports Times of Israel.

Two security sources in Lebanon confirmed that the veteran terrorist leader was killed in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut during a meeting of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit. This unit, part of the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group, is known for its advanced training and combat skills. The Radwan unit plays a crucial role in Hezbollah's ground warfare and defense strategies, particularly in military operations against Israel.

Hezbollah officially announced his death late Friday night.

Aqil, who was also known by the names Tahsin and Abdelqader, was the second member of Hezbollah’s top military group, the Jihad Council, to be killed in the same area. In July, an Israeli strike in the area had also targeted Fuad Shukr.

Israel intensified its attacks on Hezbollah this week (Week 38) following months of border clashes. These clashes were sparked by the conflict in Gaza that began on October 7, when Hezbollah's ally, Hamas, launched a deadly raid and took hostages in Israel.

Hezbollah started attacking northern Israel right after October 7, forcing tens of thousands of people in the area to leave their homes. They have been launching rockets at the region, sometimes firing several hundred in a single day.

Aqil, born around 1960 in a village in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, initially joined the Amal movement, another major Lebanese Shi'ite group. Later, he became one of the founding members of Hezbollah, according to a security source.

The United States holds him responsible for his involvement in the 1983 Beirut truck bombings. The first attack in April targeted the American embassy, killing 63 people, and six months later, another bombing at a US Marine barracks took the lives of 241 people.

The U.S. also accused him of overseeing the kidnapping of American and German hostages in Lebanon. In 2019, he was labeled a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, with a $7 million bounty placed on him.


Aqil and the original Hezbollah leaders played a major role in transforming the group from a secretive militia into Lebanon’s strongest military, political, and terrorist organization. Their continuous attacks led to Israel pulling out of southern Lebanon’s security zone in 2000, and a cross-border assault in 2006 that sparked a war.

Israel’s IDF Spokesman, Daniel Hagari, stated on Friday that Aqil and the Radwan Force commanders, who were also targeted, had developed Hezbollah’s plan. This plan, referred to as "The plan to conquer the Galilee," was to be executed once the order was given, aiming to launch an attack on Israel’s northern territory.

Galilee is a region in northern Israel, known for its hills and valleys. It holds significant historical and religious importance, especially in Christianity, as it is associated with many events in the life of Jesus. Today, Galilee is a key area in Israel, both for its natural beauty and its agricultural and tourist activities.

Hagari explained that in this planned invasion, Hezbollah aimed to enter Israeli territory, take over communities in the Galilee, and commit acts of murder and kidnapping against Israeli citizens, similar to the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7.

When Shukr was killed in July, it was considered the biggest hit to Hezbollah’s leadership since the assassination of its top commander, Imad Mughniyeh, in 2008.

Aqil, who had an even higher bounty from the United States than Shukr, could deal a similar blow to Hezbollah.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    'Ongoing tension may turn into...': Bangladesh army appeals for peace amid violence in hilly regions

    'Ongoing tension may turn into...': Bangladesh army appeals for peace amid violence in hilly regions

    Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas

    Delhi: Water supply to be shut down in capital for 12 hours tomorrow due to…; check list of affected areas

    Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

    Elon Musk, Oracle CEO once begged this company to take their money, know what had happened

    'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

    'Used animal fat instead of...': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu accuses Jagan govt of 'adulterating' Tirupati Laddu prasadam

    Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

    Meet Rinson Jose, Wayanad-born, Indian-origin businessman, linked to pager blasts targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

    In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears stunning purple gown at brother’s Lake Geneva wedding, introduces her family

    NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

    NASA Nebula: 5 mesmerising images of Red Spider, Crab, Orian Nebulae captured by NASA's Hubble Telescope

    5 best places to visit in India this October

    5 best places to visit in India this October

    This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

    This film rejected by Rajesh Khanna made Feroz Khan a superstar, was delayed for a year, superstar had to..

    Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

    Meet Sridevi’s ‘daughter’, one of Pakistan’s highest-paid actresses, who is likely to star opposite Prabhas in...

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement