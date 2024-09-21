$7 Million Bounty Terrorist, Ibrahim Aqil, Neutralized in Israeli Targeted Attack

Ibrahim Aqil, a Hezbollah operations leader, was killed in an Israeli strike on Friday 20th September. He had a $7 million bounty on him for his involvement in two 1983 truck bombings in Beirut that claimed the lives of over 300 people at the American embassy and a US Marines barracks, reports Times of Israel.

Two security sources in Lebanon confirmed that the veteran terrorist leader was killed in an airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut during a meeting of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan unit. This unit, part of the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group, is known for its advanced training and combat skills. The Radwan unit plays a crucial role in Hezbollah's ground warfare and defense strategies, particularly in military operations against Israel.

Hezbollah officially announced his death late Friday night.

Aqil, who was also known by the names Tahsin and Abdelqader, was the second member of Hezbollah’s top military group, the Jihad Council, to be killed in the same area. In July, an Israeli strike in the area had also targeted Fuad Shukr.

Israel intensified its attacks on Hezbollah this week (Week 38) following months of border clashes. These clashes were sparked by the conflict in Gaza that began on October 7, when Hezbollah's ally, Hamas, launched a deadly raid and took hostages in Israel.

Hezbollah started attacking northern Israel right after October 7, forcing tens of thousands of people in the area to leave their homes. They have been launching rockets at the region, sometimes firing several hundred in a single day.

Aqil, born around 1960 in a village in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, initially joined the Amal movement, another major Lebanese Shi'ite group. Later, he became one of the founding members of Hezbollah, according to a security source.

The United States holds him responsible for his involvement in the 1983 Beirut truck bombings. The first attack in April targeted the American embassy, killing 63 people, and six months later, another bombing at a US Marine barracks took the lives of 241 people.

The U.S. also accused him of overseeing the kidnapping of American and German hostages in Lebanon. In 2019, he was labeled a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, with a $7 million bounty placed on him.



Aqil and the original Hezbollah leaders played a major role in transforming the group from a secretive militia into Lebanon’s strongest military, political, and terrorist organization. Their continuous attacks led to Israel pulling out of southern Lebanon’s security zone in 2000, and a cross-border assault in 2006 that sparked a war.

Israel’s IDF Spokesman, Daniel Hagari, stated on Friday that Aqil and the Radwan Force commanders, who were also targeted, had developed Hezbollah’s plan. This plan, referred to as "The plan to conquer the Galilee," was to be executed once the order was given, aiming to launch an attack on Israel’s northern territory.

Galilee is a region in northern Israel, known for its hills and valleys. It holds significant historical and religious importance, especially in Christianity, as it is associated with many events in the life of Jesus. Today, Galilee is a key area in Israel, both for its natural beauty and its agricultural and tourist activities.

Hagari explained that in this planned invasion, Hezbollah aimed to enter Israeli territory, take over communities in the Galilee, and commit acts of murder and kidnapping against Israeli citizens, similar to the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7.

When Shukr was killed in July, it was considered the biggest hit to Hezbollah’s leadership since the assassination of its top commander, Imad Mughniyeh, in 2008.

Aqil, who had an even higher bounty from the United States than Shukr, could deal a similar blow to Hezbollah.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)