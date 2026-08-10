7.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Colombia, death toll rises to 20 as rescue operations continue

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on Monday, killing at least 20 people in Pereira.

At least 20 people have been killed in Pereira after a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck Colombia on Monday. As per a report by CNN, the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at around 7:34 AM local time, with the epicenter near San Jose del Palmar in Colombia's Choco area. It is located 280 kilometers west of Bogota, at a depth of 107 kilometers.

However, tremors were felt in several cities across Colombia, including the capital city, where people evacuated buildings after the alarms sounded loudly.

Several videos of the tremors are all over social media, in which buildings can be seen shaking violently as the powerful tremors hit. Some of them were also seen collapsing, while residents rushed out of buildings to safety.

Take a look

It doesn't get more terrifying than this. The death toll so far is 20 but looking at the videos, It'll be many more :(



This is in Manizales during the M7.4 earthquake that hit Colombia earlier. pic.twitter.com/lYrf0DkRPZ — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) August 10, 2026

Tremors were not only felt in Colombia but also in Ecuador and Venezuela.

Breaking: 18 people has been killed in the powerfull earthquake in

Colombia



A powerful magnitude 7.4 #earthquake struck western #Colombia on Monday, sending intense tremors across a large part of the country and being felt as far as neighboring #Ecuador and #Venezuela .… pic.twitter.com/ykPJibHOQW — pradhyumn sharma (@pradhyu78651514) August 10, 2026

The CNN report further quoted the governor of Colombia's northwestern area of Choco, Nubia Carolina Cordoba Curi, who confirmed that in the regional capital Quibdo, 'there are injured people and severe damage to buildings'. She also warned of possible aftershocks.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Bogota, Carlos F Galan, took to his X handle and informed that there were no reports of impacts or structural damage. ''Following the earthquake felt around 7:34 am, and after an initial sweep of the city to check, no structural damage has been reported, only some cracks that do not pose a risk to the buildings' structures. We will continue patrolling Bogota to verify there are no impacts or structural damage and will keep you informed,'' he wrote.