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6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia hours after deadly quake kills 38

The epicentre was in Pematangsiantar, roughly 126 km or 78 miles southeast of Medan, the island’s capital. The quake occurred at a depth of 183 km, and authorities have not issued any tsunami warning.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 05:55 PM IST

6.9-magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia hours after deadly quake kills 38
Indonesia Earthquake; Image source: ANI
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A 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia’s western Sumatra island late Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey. This was the second quake to hit the Southeast Asian nation within 24 hours. 

Quake strikes near Medan

The epicentre was in Pematangsiantar, roughly 126 km or 78 miles southeast of Medan, the island’s capital. The quake occurred at a depth of 183 km, and authorities have not issued any tsunami warning.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said tsunami waves under one metre were recorded in multiple areas after the earthquake.

7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia

At least 38 people were killed after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted, CBS News reported.

"Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, two were seriously injured, 11 sustained minor injuries, and approximately 2,000 people have evacuated on their own," Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said at a news conference, according to CBS News.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said that the earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores region at 5:58 am (local time), with its epicentre located roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake.

BMKG lifts Tsunami warning

Authorities initially issued a tsunami warning and urged coastal residents to move to higher ground. The warning was later lifted after Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency found no significant sea-level changes posing a threat to coastal communities.

The head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency, Fathur Rahman, said rescuers continued searching for two villagers believed to be buried under mud following a landslide triggered by the earthquake.

East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Rudi Darmoko said the earthquake caused severe damage and collapsed buildings. Power outages in cities and villages disrupted communication and hampered search and rescue operations.According to CBS News, Darmoko said, "We are continuing to collect reports of damage and casualties, but there are communication disruptions."

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency deployed a helicopter to assist with logistics and emergency response operations, including possible evacuations.

The air support is considered crucial because East Nusa Tenggara consists of numerous islands, creating significant transportation and access challenges.

(With ANI inputs)

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