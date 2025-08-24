65-year-old man from Bihar among five killed in New York tourist bus crash; Police releases names of other deceased

At least 5 dead, after a tour bus carrying 54 Passengers was returning from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on the New York State Thruway in Pembroke, western New York. Police has released the names of all 5 deceased. What led to the accident?

At least 5 dead, after a tour bus carrying 54 Passengers was returning from Niagara Falls to New York City overturned on the New York State Thruway in Pembroke, western New York on Friday (August 22). One of the deceased was a 65 year old man from Bihar, India. The bus has tourists from India, China and Phillipines.

Who are the victims?

New York State Police have identified the victim as Shankar Kumar Jha, 65, of Madhubani, Bihar (India); Pinki Changrani, 60, of East Brunswick, New Jersey; Xie Hongzhuo, 22, a Columbia University student from Beijing, China; Zhang Xiaolan, 55, of Jersey City, New Jersey; and Jian Mingli, 56, also of Jersey City.

Many passengers were ejected safely while others remained trapped inside the wreckage for several hours, as per reports. While there were several children onboard, no one were among the fatalities. Police previously confirmed that the passengers ranged in age from 1 to 74 years old.

What led to the accident?

As per authorities, the crash occurred around 12:22 p, (local time) about 40 kilometers east of Buffalo. The bus, a 2005 Van Wool Bus and Coach operated by Staten island-based M\&Y Tour Inc, exited the roadway into median and then 'abruptly corrected'. This caused the bus to lose control, overturn and roll down the embankment.

The driver 'Bin Shao, 55' was not found under any influence, and may have been distracted that caused the accident. As per police he showed no signs of impairment, and the vehicle had no mechanical issues. “The driver is alive and well – we’re working with him. We believe we have a good idea of what happened, why the bus lost control. We just want to make sure that all the details are thoroughly vetted,” a police spokesman said earlier.

Rescue operation

Eight helicopters and multiple EMS teams were deployed for the rescue operations. Victims were rushed to Erie County Medical Center, Strong Memorial Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, and United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.