A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Istanbul, causing panic, but no casualties or major damage were reported.

A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Istanbul and surrounding areas on Wednesday, causing buildings to shake and creating panic among residents across Turkey’s most populated city. The tremors were powerful enough to scare people out of their homes and offices.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of just 10 kilometers. The epicenter was located in the Sea of Marmara, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul. Because the quake happened so close to the surface, its effects were felt more strongly in nearby regions.

Thankfully, early reports say that there has been no loss of life or major property damage so far. However, videos and photos shared by residents on social media showed people gathering on the streets, many of them visibly shaken after the sudden jolt.

Turkey is no stranger to earthquakes, as the country sits on two major fault lines. Over the years, it has experienced several deadly quakes, including one of the worst disasters in recent history which took place on February 6, 2023. That day, a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern and southeastern Turkey. It was followed by another strong tremor just hours later.

The 2023 earthquakes caused widespread destruction across 11 provinces. Over 53,000 people lost their lives in Turkey alone, while the neighboring country Syria also suffered heavily, with more than 6,000 people reported dead. Hundreds of thousands of buildings were either destroyed or severely damaged in that disaster.

Although Wednesday’s earthquake was not as devastating, it served as a grim reminder of Turkey’s vulnerability to natural disasters. Experts continue to urge residents to stay alert and prepared for such events.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)