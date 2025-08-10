Earthquake in Turkey: Tremors in Istanbul as 6.1 magnitude quake hits nation

After leaving Spirit over 8-hour shift row, Deepika Padukone quits this film with Amitabh Bachchan; it's not Kalki 2
WORLD
Earthquake in Turkey: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck western Turkey on Sunday (August 10), the country's disaster management authority said in a statement. Local media reports say the quake's impact was felt across multiple provinces. Read on for more details.
Earthquake in Turkey: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck western Turkey on Sunday (August 10), the country's disaster management authority AFAD said in a statement. Local media reports say the quake's impact was felt across several provinces. AFAD said the quake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers, meaning it was a relatively shallow one. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a social media post that emergency teams had begun inspections around Istanbul and neighbouring provinces and no reports of any losses had emerged so far.
When and where did the earthquake strike?
The Turkish disaster management agency said the quake occurred around 7:53 pm (local time) in Balikesir province near Istanbul -- the country's largest city. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, reports said. AFAD has issued a statement urging citizens not to enter damaged buildings. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the quake at 6.19 magnitude on the Richter Scale and its depth at 10 kilometers.
Have there been casualties or property damage?
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries. But local media reports said that one building collapsed in the town of Sindirgi, whcih was the epicentre of Sunday's earthquake. Turkey notably sits on top of major fault lines and sees frequent earthquakes.