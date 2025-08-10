Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After leaving Spirit over 8-hour shift row, Deepika Padukone quits this film with Amitabh Bachchan; it's not Kalki 2

'If they have something in mind...': BCCI clears air on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s ODI future ahead of 2027 World Cup

Earthquake in Turkey: Tremors in Istanbul as 6.1 magnitude quake hits nation

After Ghaziabad embassy, fake 'international' police station busted in Noida, here's how accused duped people

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from Jr NTR at War 2 pre-release event: 'He will not even check...'

Will MS Dhoni play IPL 2026? CSK legend's candid remark on knee pain leaves fans wondering

Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian attire: 'All types of outfits...'

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda share a fun moment with paparazzi, video goes viral - Watch

Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hours: 'I am looking for...'

Aamir Khan and family issue joint statement after Faissal Khan's 'hurtful, misleading' remarks: 'Not the first time he has...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from Jr NTR at War 2 pre-release event: 'He will not even check...'

Hrithik Roshan reveals what he learnt from Jr NTR at War 2 pre-release event

Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian attire: 'All types of outfits...'

Delhi restaurant issues notice allegedly after denying entry to couple in Indian

Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hours: 'I am looking for...'

Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hou

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeWorld

WORLD

Earthquake in Turkey: Tremors in Istanbul as 6.1 magnitude quake hits nation

Earthquake in Turkey: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck western Turkey on Sunday (August 10), the country's disaster management authority said in a statement. Local media reports say the quake's impact was felt across multiple provinces. Read on for more details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 11:40 PM IST

Earthquake in Turkey: Tremors in Istanbul as 6.1 magnitude quake hits nation
Local media reports say the quake's impact was felt across multiple provinces.

TRENDING NOW

Earthquake in Turkey: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale struck western Turkey on Sunday (August 10), the country's disaster management authority AFAD said in a statement. Local media reports say the quake's impact was felt across several provinces. AFAD said the quake occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers, meaning it was a relatively shallow one. Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a social media post that emergency teams had begun inspections around Istanbul and neighbouring provinces and no reports of any losses had emerged so far.

When and where did the earthquake strike?
The Turkish disaster management agency said the quake occurred around 7:53 pm (local time) in Balikesir province near Istanbul -- the country's largest city. The earthquake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 4.6, reports said. AFAD has issued a statement urging citizens not to enter damaged buildings. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the quake at 6.19 magnitude on the Richter Scale and its depth at 10 kilometers.

Have there been casualties or property damage?
There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries. But local media reports said that one building collapsed in the town of Sindirgi, whcih was the epicentre of Sunday's earthquake. Turkey notably sits on top of major fault lines and sees frequent earthquakes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR; Lokesh Kanagaraj movie sells six times more tickets than YRF Spy Universe film
Coolie vs War 2 advance bookings: Rajinikanth wins first battle against Hrithik
PM Modi receives call from Brazil’s Lula, amid Trump’s tariff spree, reaffirms commitment to strengthen India-Brazil strategic ties
PM Modi receives call from Brazil’s Lula, amid Trump’s tariff spree, reaffirms..
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem, reason is...
Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Silesia Diamond League, no clash with Arshad Nadeem
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special this Rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special th
Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354 wagon, 7 engines, can cover 200 kilometers route in just...
Railway Ministry launches 'Rudrastra', India's longest-freight train with 354...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE