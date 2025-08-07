6-year-old Indian-origin girl brutally attacked in Ireland by group of teenage boys, mother reveals CHILLING details, 'punched, called dirty...'

A 6-year-old Indian-origin girl, Nia Naveen is the latest victim of the ongoing brutal attacks on Indians in Ireland. Her family hails from Kottayam in Kerala, and her mother named Anupa Achuthan works as a nurse.

A 6-year-old Indian-origin girl, Nia Naveen is the latest victim of the ongoing brutal attacks on Indians in Ireland. Her family hails from Kottayam in Kerala, and her mother named Anupa Achuthan is a nurse, who recently received Irish citizenship and have been living in Ireland for the past eight years.

As reported by Irish Mirror, Anupa shared that her daughter was cycling and playing outside at 7:30 PM on August, just when her mother went inside to fee her infant son, Nia was assaulted by a group of local boys aged between 12 to 14, who called her 'dirty Indian' and told her to 'go back'. They also attacked her, punched her on the face and puller her hair.

Nia's mother reveals Chilling details

Anupa says, 'She (her daughter) told me five of them punched her in the face. One of the boys pushed the bicycle wheel onto her private parts, and it was really sore. They said the F word and ‘Dirty Indian, go back to India.’ She told me today they punched her neck and pulled her hair.'

'It was around 7.30 pm and she was playing inside the house. She wanted to play outside and go cycling. I let her outside for a few seconds. My husband was at work on night duty. He was off to work, and I was alone with my 10-month-old and my six-year-old. She went out with her friends. I was supervising them just in front of the house. They were playing together and I knew they were safe,' she added.

'She started crying. She couldn't even talk, she was so scared. I had never seen my daughter like that. I just asked her friends what happened, and they were all so upset, they couldn't talk. One of her friends said a gang of boys older than them hit her on the private parts with a cycle, and five of them punched her on her face,' she said.

'I saw the gang after. They were staring at me. They know I am her parent. They were roaming around here. The boys were maybe 12 or 14. They were staring at me and laughing.'

“I believe this estate belongs to them as well. I do not want them punished, I would like them to get counselling. They have to be aware of this. I accept that they are kids, but they have to know how to treat other kids well.”

“This is my second country. I am so happy to be an Irish citizen, but now I feel that I don't belong here.”

“I am a nurse, I am doing my best to take care of people. I do my work and I am 100 per cent professional. I changed my citizenship, but still we are called dirty people and even my kids are not safe. I don't know how the government will be addressing this. We came here to fill a labour gap. We are professionals - we have all the certificates... I believe this is my country, also. I belong here,” she said.

Rise in violence attack on Indians

This is not just one case of brutal attack. Hate crimes against Indian in Ireland has spiked significantly. In July, an Indian-origin techie Dr Santosh Yadav revealed that he was brutally beaten by six teenagers in Dublin, Ireland. In a LinkedIn post, Santosh Yadav said that he experienced an 'unprovoked racist' attack, where teenagers snatched his glass, started beating it across his head, face, chest, hands and legs. Earlier, a 40-year old Indian-origin man was assaulted in Tallaght, Dublin. He was hospitalized after being left to bleed in a violent attack by teen group. Moreover, another Indian man was assaulted on July 19, when he was rescued by passers. A video was also going viral, when an Indian students was savagely attacked in a bus by a masked-man.

Indian Embassy in Ireland issues advisory

Amid this, the Indian Embassy in Ireland has advised all citizens to take precautions and be aware of their surroundings for their personal security following a recent increase in physical attacks against Indian nationals in the country. The Embassy further stated that they are in touch with the Irish authorities to address the situation.

'There has been an increase in the instances of physical attacks reported against Indian citizens in Ireland recently. The Embassy is in touch with the authorities concerned of Ireland in this regard," India in Ireland wrote on X.

"At the same time, all Indian citizens in Ireland are advised to take reasonable precautions for their personal security and avoid deserted areas, especially in odd hours," the advisory added.