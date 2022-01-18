555.55 carat black diamond believed to have come from space put up for auction

Because of its rarity and other distinct properties, diamond is the most expensive jewel. Sotheby's recently showcased the world's rarest black diamond, a 555.55-carat black diamond known as 'The Enigma,' in Dubai. Carbonado is the name given to black diamonds that are thought to have arrived from outer space. They are incredibly rare and can only be seen in Brazil and Central Africa in the wild. Their carbon isotopes and high hydrogen levels support the galactic creation theory.

The writers were shown the rare jewel on Monday. It was completed as part of a tour that included stops in Dubai and Los Angeles before going up for auction in London in February. The diamond is likely to reach at least £5 million (more than Rs. 50.5 crore) when it is auctioned. Sotheby's is also planning to allow cryptocurrencies as a payment method. According to Sophie Stevens, a jewellery specialist at Sotheby's Dubai, the number five has special meaning for the diamond because it has 55 sides.

“The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa, which stands for strength and it stands for protection”, Sophie said. “So, there's a nice theme of the number five running throughout the diamond”, Sophie added.

Stevens then explained, “With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins, with meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor deposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves”.