According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Nepal at around 7 am on Tuesday. The NCS said the quake occurred at a depth of 20 km (6.2 miles).

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale hit Nepal'Koshi province on Tuesday morning, causing tremors across several Indian states, including Bihar and West Bengal. People in parts of North Bengal said they felt the tremors, and shaking was also reported from Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri.

Reports said tremors were felt across parts of Bhutan, Bangladesh and China. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake hit Nepal at around 7 am on Tuesday.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake occurred at a depth of 20 km (6.2 miles). Its epicentre was at latitude 27.855° North and longitude 87.909° East in Nepal.

The NCS posted on X, “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 24/11/2026 07:02:47 IST, Lat: 27.855 N, Long: 87.909 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal.”

EQ of M: 5.3, On: 24/11/2026 07:02:47 IST, Lat: 27.855 N, Long: 87.909 E, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Nepal. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/o4blj0JeYD November 24, 2026

Meanwhile, the USGS reported, “Magnitude 5.3 earthquake recorded 67 km WNW of Mangan, India.”

Tremors felt in parts of India

In a separate update, the India Meteorological Department’s earthquake-related information, shared by news agency PTI, put the quake at magnitude 5.3, located 67 km west-northwest of Mangan in Sikkim.

Tremors were reported across several parts of North Bengal in West Bengal, including Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. Residents in Jalpaiguri reportedly panicked after the earthquake.

Meanwhile, a separate earthquake of magnitude 2.5 struck Assam’s Karbi Anglong district at 3:39 am, at a depth of 15 kilometres, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

No damage reported

No immediate reports of damage to property or injuries were received due to the earthquake.