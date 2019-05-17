519 people mostly children tested HIV-positive in Pak's Sindh province

Headlines

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeWorld

World

519 people mostly children tested HIV-positive in Pak's Sindh province

Shocking turn of events in Pakistan.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2019, 10:08 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

 As many as 519 people, most of whom were children, have been tested HIV-positive in the last two weeks in Pakistan's Sindh province, with health officials attributing the cause to the use of unsanitary equipment, unsafe blood transfusion and rampant malpractice -- often at the hands of quack doctors.

According to a UN report, Pakistan now has the second-fastest growing rate of HIV in Asia, with about 20,000 new infections in 2017 alone.On Wednesday, 39 cases of HIV were detected during screening of people in Larkana district, taken the HIV positive cases to over 500 in the last 17 days, health officials said.

As many as 23 children and five women were tested HIV-positive in the latest screenings carried out in Ratodero town, where the highest number of such cases have been detected in the district.Last month, provincial health authorities were alarmed when the number of HIV-positive cases rose to 39, which included over a dozen children. According to an inquiry by the health authorities, most of the infected children had visited a private clinic of a local paediatrician named Dr Muzaffar Ghangar, who himself is an AIDS patient, in Ratodero for other ailments.

Ghangar, who is also employed at a public hospital in Ratodero, is accused of infecting more than 50 patients, mostly children, by repeated use of single contaminated syringe. The doctor has been arrested and is currently under police custody. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said more blood screening camps are being set up in the district to speed up the process of detecting HIV positive cases.

Sindh health secretary Dr Saeed Ahmed Awan said majority of those tested HIV positive were children and the reason for this was apparently a surge in infection rates across country due to the use of unsanitary equipment, unsafe blood transfusion and rampant malpractice often at the hands of quack doctors.According to UNAIDS, around 600,000 quack doctors are operating across Pakistan and around 270,000 are practicing in the Sindh province. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Roston Chase takes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Tilak Varma in IND vs WI 5th T20I

This 45-year old millionaire's diet plan includes 110 pills, spends Rs 16.4 crore per year

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares his disappointment on film receiving A certificate, says 'pehli adult movie hai jo...'

Independence Day 2023: Security beefed up at Red Fort with anti-drone systems, facial recognition cameras

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE