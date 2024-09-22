Twitter
World

World

51 killed, over 20 injured in Iran coal mine blast due to methane leak

A methane explosion in a coal mine in South Khorasan has killed at least 51 workers.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 04:10 PM IST

51 killed, over 20 injured in Iran coal mine blast due to methane leak
Tragic methane explosion in Iran
A devastating gas explosion at a coal mine in Iran's South Khorasan province has resulted in the deaths of at least 51 workers and left 20 others injured, according to reports from state media. The explosion occurred on Saturday evening around 9 p.m. local time and was triggered by a methane gas leak affecting two sections of the mine operated by the Madanjoo company.

The governor of South Khorasan, Ali Akbar Rahimi, provided further details, stating that the explosion impacted blocks B and C of the mine. He noted that this region is crucial for Iran's coal supply, accounting for approximately 76 percent of the country’s coal production. There are about eight to ten major companies, including Madanjoo, that operate in this area.

Rescue operations in block B have been completed, revealing a grim toll: out of the 47 workers present, 30 lost their lives, and 17 sustained injuries. Rahimi confirmed this tragic outcome and mentioned that rescue efforts in block C have begun but face significant challenges due to high levels of methane gas, which complicates the operation. Reports indicate that there were 69 workers in block C at the time of the explosion, and rescue teams are working diligently to locate those still missing.

As the situation develops, the Iranian Red Crescent reported that 17 injured workers were rushed to hospitals, while 24 others remain unaccounted for. The rescue teams are racing against time to ensure the safety of any potential survivors, but the hazardous conditions are making their efforts increasingly difficult.

In response to the tragedy, President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to the families of the victims during a televised statement. He emphasized the government's commitment to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure the necessary support for those affected. "I spoke with ministers and we will do our best to follow up," Pezeshkian assured, underscoring the urgency and importance of addressing safety protocols in the mining industry.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by miners and the critical need for stringent safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future. As rescue operations continue, the nation mourns the loss of lives and hopes for the swift recovery of those injured.

 

