As many as 51 people were killed and 100 injured after a fire broke out at a nightclub in North Macedonia during a concert, news agency AP reported citing the interior minister on Sunday, i.e., March 16.

As per the report, the incident occurred in a discotheque in Kocani, where around 1,500 people had gathered to watch the concert. The fire broke out at a nightclub named '"Pulse" in Kocani, during a performance by DNK - a renowned hip-hop duo in the country. The concert kicked off on midnight on Sunday.

“This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable,” North Macedonia’s prime minister, Hristijan Mickoski wrote in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister further assured that the government will do everything to assist those affected. “The people and the government will do everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain and help them in these most difficult moments", he added.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Kocani, where are they are currently undergoing treatment. As per local media, the cause of the massive fire is, prima facie, the use of pyrotechnic devices.