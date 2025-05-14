A total of 5,402 Pakistani beggars have been deported from abroad since 2024. The countries from which these beggars were deported include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman.

The Ministry of Interior of Pakistan recently disclosed the number of Pakistani beggars deported from various countries, as reported by ARY News. According to a written statement submitted to the National Assembly, a total of 5,402 Pakistani beggars have been deported from abroad since 2024. The countries from which these beggars were deported include Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Malaysia, the UAE, Qatar, and Oman. In 2024 alone, 4,850 Pakistani beggars were sent back, with the majority, 4,498, deported from Saudi Arabia, and 242 from Iraq.

Other countries, such as Malaysia and the UAE, deported smaller numbers, with 55 and 49 beggars respectively.

In 2025, the deportation numbers have continued, with 552 Pakistani beggars being sent back from various countries. This includes 535 from Saudi Arabia, nine from the UAE, and five from Iraq, as reported by the Ministry of Interior. Additionally, ARY News reported that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) recently stopped three female beggars from boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia, where they were attempting to travel under the guise of Umrah pilgrims. The FIA, during routine checks at Karachi airport, found that the women lacked return tickets and hotel bookings, raising suspicion. The women had previously been stopped at Lahore airport for similar reasons.

The deportation of Pakistani beggars from foreign countries has become a significant issue, particularly in the Gulf states and other regions where large numbers of Pakistani migrants live. Many Pakistani nationals are deported for engaging in begging, a practice seen as both illegal and socially undesirable. However, deportation often creates additional problems. Pakistan's ongoing problem with the deportation of beggars from foreign countries is deeply rooted in multiple socio-economic and structural factors.

A significant number of Pakistan's population struggles with extreme poverty, and lack of job opportunities forces many individuals to resort to begging as a means of survival. Many of these beggars travel abroad in search of better prospects, only to end up in difficult situations where they engage in begging.



