A Ukrainian media outlet has reported that about 500 North Korean soldiers were killed in a missile strike by Kyiv in Russia's western Kursk region. Citing Global Defense Corp., a defence news publisher, RBC Ukraine said the North Korean soldiers were killed "as a result of the Storm Shadow missile strike on the Kursk region."

South Korean and US officials said North Korea sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia in support of its war with Ukraine, reports Yonhap news agency, quoting RBC Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that there were casualties among the North Korean troops engaged in combat in Kursk.

