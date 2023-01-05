Search icon
50-year-old Pakistani man welcomes his 60th child, wants more children in his family

Sardar Jan said that while the remaining 55 of his children were still alive and doing well, five of them had grown to be dear to Allah.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

The size of families is shrinking in today's society. Prior to the advent of nuclear families, the majority of people lived in joint families; however, this is undoubtedly not the case for everyone. Sardar Haji Jan Mohammad of Quetta claims to have given birth to his 60th child on Sunday. The provincial capital of Pakistan's Balochistan is Quetta.

Sardar Jan has three wives, marrying multiple women is a very common phenomenon in Pakistan. He has 59 children and has recently welcomed his 60th child in the family. 

A tweet has surfaced online which grabbed various users' attention. The Pakistani man is seeking to marry again in order to have more children. 

The man told the BBC, "I have asked all my friends to assist me to find a wife for my fourth marriage." Khilji plans on finding a new companion and expanding his family—preferably with more daughters than sons. Even though family growth is anticipated, Khilji wants to house his complete family together.

According to an interview with BBC, Sardar Jan stated that 5 of his children have become dear to Allah, while the remaining 55 are alive and doing well. When asked if he remembers so many children's names, he laughed and said, 'Why not?'

Another tweet read, "According to him, his three wives are still willing to give birth to more children. The new father added he wants to have more children so he is looking for a fourth marriage. 50-years –old Jan is a family doctor and has a clinic in his residence."

The boy who is the 60th child was revealed by Haji Jan. He has given his son the name Khushhal Khan.

The 50-year-old Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji resides close to Quetta's Eastern Bypass. He is a doctor operating a clinic in the same area.

The country's soaring inflation rates have affected Khilji's financial status. However, the stubborn man is doing everything in his power to provide for his wives and kids financially.

It should be emphasised that eight nations, including Pakistan, will account for 50% of the increase in the world population by 2050. 

