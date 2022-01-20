5 most interesting things to do in Dubai in 2022

Dubai is one of the most popular travel destinations in the world. The state-of-the-art infrastructure, beautiful locales, bright verdant deserts, and a beautiful lagoon sprawled across the city attract millions of travel enthusiasts every year. A trip to Dubai can be exciting, adventurous, and relaxing, all at the same time. Dubai hosts almost everything a traveler would look for before planning a trip. Here we have listed the top 5 things you can do in Dubai in 2022.

Dubai Desert Safari

Dubai desert safari is one of the most adventurous things to do that carries the essence of Dubai with you for a lifetime. Blessed with mesmerizing Arabian Dessert, Dubai attracts travelers across the globe who want to experience desert safari Dubai. This generally includes a 6-hour trip to the Dubai desert in a vehicle like Land Cruiser or quad bike, camel riding, belly dancing, horse riding. One can even take beautiful pictures on shining dunes during the sunrise or sunset. The safari is available at various timings, including the overnight desert safari, where one can enjoy an unforgettable stargazing experience in the Arabian Desert. Desert safari with family or friends is one of the most enjoyable things no one would like to miss after entering Dubai. It can cost you between 120 AED to 700 AED per person.

Dhow Cruise Dubai

Dubai Marina is one of the most attractive and talked about waterfront of the world. It is a man-made lagoon that is one of its kind. The best way to experience it is with a wooden boat called Dhow in the local language. The best time for Dhow cruise Dubai is in the evening when the city is in its full beauty. The modern landscape of Dubai can be experienced best with impeccable lighting at night. A few of the most iconic developments of Dubai like Cayan Tower, Ain Dubai (The largest and highest wheel in the world), and JBR are in clear view from the cruise. Enjoy the lavish Arabian or continental dinner and live entertainment on the cruise. One can imagine how beautifully the Marina was planned that every element looks synchronized with each other. The cruise gives a royal experience that is unforgettable. The price starts at $22 per person.

Global Village

One of the most happening cities, Global village includes a theme park, a market, and 26 pavilions of 78 cultures with 3500 displays from various countries. This festival park brings cultures together as visitors discover different parts of the world in just a few hours. The pavilions are designed in the image of iconic structures or local architecture, inviting all to meander from London's Big Ben to the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy, take selfies against the romantic backdrop of the Taj Mahal or travel back in time to ancient Egypt. Other countries in the showcase include Russia, Cambodia, Yemen, and Vietnam. Children and adults alike will delight in the bright lights and lively atmosphere created by parades and all kinds of shows, from fire-breathing street performances to star-studded concerts and even a thrilling stunt show. One can enjoy the food from different cultures and purchase sovereigns for gifting and memory from here. The entry fee is $5 per person

Yacht Charter and fishing in Dubai

Another fantastic way to see the view of one of the world's most beautiful cities is by chartering a yacht. From Marina to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, numerous attractions in Dubai are along the beaches. Enjoy the beautiful weather, view clean beaches, and try deep sea fishing from the beautiful yacht. Known to be one of the world's best sailfish destinations, travelers would not want to miss this adventurous excursion. Marine life lovers can enjoy a few of the 500 species, including kingfish, Queenfish, groupers, tuna, barracuda, sharks, and so much more, to make the fishing day totally worth it.

Hot Air Balloon Drive

Another memorable experience is to view the city from up in the sky. The hot air balloon ride offers a stunning view of the Dubai desert scape. Hot air balloon rides are particularly popular among young tourists and kids. This can be followed by lavish breakfast at camps.

Besides these, there are a plethora of other attractions in Dubai. Few of the biggest malls make it an ideal shopping destination. World tallest tower Burj Khalifa is not to miss out. Dubai also hosts a few of the most thrilling water parks and amusement parks. More attractions are La Mer, Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Frame, Dubai aquarium and underwater zoo, Ski Dubai, and Dubai Fountain. Visiting these places may cost you anywhere between $5-$150 per person, depending on the entry ticket of each site.

(Brand Desk Content)